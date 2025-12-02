Three Takeaways From Lane Kiffin's Introductory Press Conference With LSU Football
The ink is officially dry on Lane Kiffin's contract with the coveted head coach introduced as the LSU Tigers' shot-caller on Monday afternoon.
After a chaotic 48-hour stretch, Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge on Sunday after making the move to depart Ole Miss amid a College Football Playoff run.
In a move that has taken the college football world by storm, Kiffin made the decision to exit Oxford with defensive coordinator turned head coach Pete Golding will now lead the way.
“I was hoping to complete a historic six season run with this year’s team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team’s incredible success and their commitment to finish strong, and investing everything into a playoff run with guardrails in place to protect the program in any areas of concern," Kiffin said in a statement on Sunday.
“My request to do so was denied by Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance. Unfortunately, that means Friday’s Egg Bowl was my last game coaching the Rebels.”
After six seasons with the Ole Miss Rebels, Kiffin has made his move. He's the new head coach of the Fightin' Tigers where he was formally introduced on Monday at Death Valley. What stood out?
The Three Takeaways: Quick Hits From Kiffin
The NIL Thought Process:
“I said through the process I’m never going to make a decision on money,” Kiffin said. “I’m telling you right now, I don’t know what my contract is here. That’s not very financially responsible, okay? I’m sure it’s really good, I don’t know what it is. Nor did I know at the other places what the numbers were.
"I said, in the beginning, I told Jimmy Sexton, ‘Don’t tell me the numbers. I want to make a decision that has nothing to do with money for me. Now, tell me the numbers in the plan for what is for the players.’ Because that’s everything in that area, to me. Not what I make, what they make, to understand how you can build this.
“Verge and his team had a really, really good plan,” Kiffin said. “Even talking to some donors that are part of that plan here to see exactly, how does that work? There’s a great plan here.
"There’s a great plan here of how we can come together with what we bring and with what players around the country want to play for us and our systems, and then have that support to do that, so that they want to play for us and they get taken care of financially.
“Obviously, nowadays, it’s the world of college football and it’s important and it’s critical to them. It’s important to them. This was the best setup. That definitely played a factor into it. I don’t care what your systems are. Without good players, they don’t work.”
The Call to Ed Orgeron:
"The car drives by as we’re going to the office, and you drive by Tiger Stadium. It’s lit up, and you’re like, ‘I absolutely made the right decision,’ and it all went away,” Kiffin said.
“...Actually, we were going by Tiger Stadium, and I called one person—I called Ed Orgeron. And I said, ‘Hey, man. All I can do—this place just makes me want to talk like you right now.’ I did!
“We were in the car. The kids were in there ... the coaches asked me, ‘What are you doing?’ I was like, ‘I don’t know, I’m channeling Ed right now. I’m feeling him right now.’
"I rolled down the window, and I yelled, ‘Geaux Tigers!’ to the fans. So then, I called Ed, and I was like, ‘I don’t know what’s going on, man, but I’m feeling you right now.’”
The Assistance: Pete Carolll and Nick Saban
“Pete Carroll, really – he told me, you know, that he always told my dad that he’d look out for me, and so, when we were talking, he really channeled him, knowing him for so long, and he said this is exactly what he would do,” Kiffin said. “He would tell you, boy, go get it, go for it.”
“And, you know, Coach Saban kind of coached at another place in this conference, so I can’t really say exactly what he said,” Kiffin added, as the media in the room laughed. “But, I’ll say I think the world of Coach Saban, and I respect him.”
Now, the "Kiffin Era" is underway with the new head coach officially introduced as the new shot-caller in Baton Rouge.
More LSU News:
Kirk Herbstreit, Nick Saban Evaluate Lane Kiffin's Decision Amid LSU Football Push
Lane Kiffin 'Trending Toward Ending Up at LSU' As Tigers Pursue Coveted Head Coach
No. 1 Wide Receiver in Louisiana, LSU Football Commit Remains Locked in With Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.