Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football
LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin has been formally introduced as the new decision-maker in Baton Rouge after an introductory press conference in Tiger Stadium on Monday afternoon.
After six seasons with the Ole Miss Rebels, Kiffin made the move to depart Oxford amid a College Football Playoff run to join the LSU Tigers as the next decision-maker.
“I am incredibly honored to have the opportunity to lead the storied LSU Football program,” Kiffin said. “From national championships to iconic players, LSU is synonymous with excellence and is among the most powerful brands in all of sports.
"I’m grateful to President Rousse, Verge Ausberry and LSU’s leadership for placing their faith in me to lead this program.
"Our staff will recruit the very best student-athletes in the country – starting at home in the state of Louisiana – and will work tirelessly every day to bring championships that the LSU fans deserve. Geaux Tigers!”
Now, in what has evolved as an unprecedented move with Kiffin departing Ole Miss, he revealed how his mentors assisted him in the decision.
College football icon Nick Saban played an integral role in his move to LSU - as did Pete Carroll.
“Yeah, I think that, you know, it was a really difficult decision and, when you’re in those difficult decisions and you’re torn, very torn, back and forth, back and forth and there’s multiple options, you know? "There were really, you know, four different places, you know, that we had to think about in this,” said Kiffin.
“And, I just talked to them, and it really was apparent too. I felt like everybody I talked to outside of the state that I was in all basically said the same thing, okay. They all said, man, you are going to regret it if you don’t take the shot and you don’t go to LSU.
"It’s the best job in America with the best resources, and to win it. And, it’s obviously been done here before by a number of people.”
“Pete Carroll, really – he told me, you know, that he always told my dad that he’d look out for me, and so, when we were talking, he really channeled him, knowing him for so long, and he said this is exactly what he would do,” Kiffin added. “He would tell you, boy, go get it, go for it.”
“And, you know, Coach Saban kind of coached at another place in this conference, so I can’t really say exactly what he said,” Kiffin said, as the media in the room laughed. “But, I’ll say I think the world of Coach Saban, and I respect him.”
Now, it's official. Kiffin is the next head coach in Baton Rouge where expectations will rise once again with the coveted shot-caller taking over.
