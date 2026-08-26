Dilin Jones Had Unique Reason For Choosing the LSU Tigers

The LSU Tigers made several changes to the offensive unit during the offseason. Lane Kiffin quickly rebuilt the wide receiver room and brought in top left tackle and quarterback from the transfer portal, Jordan Seaton and Sam Leavitt.

However, LSU's top running backs from last season, Caden Durham and Harlem Berry, returned to Baton Rouge. Kiffin still added several running backs to the room, but there was going to be competition for the starting job.

Then, Wisconsin transfer Dilin Jones entered. What originally was expected to be a running game centered around Durham and Berry has quickly pivoted thanks to Jones.

Why Jones Came to LSU

Wisconsin Badgers running back Dilin Jones. Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones wasn't involved in a run-heavy scheme with Wisconsin. He finished second in carries (76) and rushing yards (300). Those numbers weren't far behind the leader. In general, Wisconsin's offense was below average, and so he entered the portal.

But his reason for coming to Baton Rouge wasn't exactly the reason you'd assume. Typically, a transfer portal player seeks out a spot with the least resistance or an opportunity to become a starter. Jones' reason was the opposite.

"I mean, really, competition," Jones said. "I like competition. That's going to drive me to be the best player that I am. So, really saying the guys in the room help me push myself to be a better me."

During fall camp, Jones has impressed the coaching staff. It's clear the coaches value him and believe he's taken off since spring ball. But Jones believes the entire room is getting better.

"I really say the growth is crazy," Jones said about the running back room. "We all came a long way, blocking-wise, physically, just being able to play the game fast. We just really came a long way. Everybody in the room. It's crazy growth, and coach is really out there knowing what he's doing."

The running back competition has been fun to watch during camp. Each back brings a unique skill set and will leave a fascinating decision for Kiffin and the coaching staff. It's possible Jones could earn the starting job for the first week, but they could go with a hot-hand approach.

There are a lot of new faces in Baton Rouge. It's brought some expected doubts about the team coming together before the season begins. Jones believes it's not an issue, and he's excited to "ball out" with his new team.

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