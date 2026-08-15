The LSU Player Facing the Biggest Fight to Keep His Starting Job

As is the case with many programs, LSU fall camp has created fierce position battles in the lead-up to the regular season. Players have raised their stock during the last two weeks and confirmed the depth on Lane Kiffin's team.

Kiffin and Charlie Weis Jr. have a versatile offense. They completely overhauled the wide receiver room through the transfer portal, brought in quarterback Sam Leavitt, and added top-notch talent to the offensive line.

A large question that remains is the distribution of touches in the running back room. There are three viable options, but one player could lose his role.

Is Caden Durham Going to Be Buried in the Depth Chart?

Caden Durham breaks a tackle and scores a touchdown. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Caden Durham was the team's leading rusher last season. He handled 111 carries for 505 yards and three touchdowns. The Tigers' ineffective rushing attack was a big reason why the offense struggled.

It wasn't entirely Durham's fault. The offensive line should be much better this season, but the emergence of Dilin Jones complicates the situation. The Wisconsin transfer has impressed the coaching staff thus far.

"Dilin's done great," Kiffin said, per Jerit Roser. "Really has had a great week too and has kind of taken off from where he was in the spring, so we're really pleased with that."

The Tigers could run the ball by committee, but it's hard to believe no one emerges as the lead back throughout the season. So far, Jones and Harlem Berry are the leading candidates to handle the bulk of the touches.

Durham could still have a role. He will likely get an opportunity to prove himself, but he won't have as large a sample size as last year. With the amount of talent at wide receiver, LSU could function as a pass-heavy offense with a smaller dosage of runs.

Are Other Returning Starters in Jeopardy of Losing Their Job?

LSU Tigers offensive tackle Weston Davis. Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right tackle Weston Davis is the only other returner who may have to fight for his job. However, the red-shirt sophomore has looked much better during camp. His spot appears safe. Braelin Moore and Bo Bordelon will return at center and left guard.

The returning defensive players will have a major role. Whit Weeks will be one of the leaders, and DJ Pickett and Tamarcus Cooley are due for fantastic seasons.

Durham may not be the clear lead running back in this offense, but he could still play a significant role throughout the season. He still has time to prove he's a mainstay in the running back room.

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