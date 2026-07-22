Ed Oregon Praises What Lane Kiffin Has Built at LSU So Far

It's one thing for a podcast host to say that Lane Kiffin has been building up something great during his time at LSU so far. It's another if the former head coach of the same program is saying it.

After breaking social media by returning to his native program, Ed Orgeron joined Kiffin at LSU as the assistant to recruiting and defense. After watching the former SEC rival coach turn the program inside out, Orgeron has nothing but positive feedback.

He praised Kiffin during his featured guest speech at the 2026 Louisiana High School Coaches Association Clinic, debuting his first appearance as an LSU assistant.

'The Expert'

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When discussing the ins and outs of NIL in college football with the crowd, Orgeron brought up Kiffin, who's making history with his players' NIL deals.

"And believe me, Coach Kiffin is an expert on it. I was so happy to see that," said Orgeron.

He goes on to explain the respect within the program, that all the coaching staff hears is "yes, sir," and "I'm gonna practice like a tiger," from the players. And if that wasn't the case, Orgeron said that he doesn't think he could have lasted if he didn't hear respect in the program.

That's where the accusation of expertise comes from. Respect, showing up, and giving 110% is what a disciplined program sounds like. Especially when disobeying is coming out of their wallets.

A Dominating Dynasty

Oct 23, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron talk prior to their game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Under his new program, Kiffin took his seat on the throne of resources in LSU's athletic department and used it to create a mini-NFL under him. Now, instead of players worrying about losing just playing time for missing practice or getting in trouble outside of football, they are also worried about their shiny NIL checks.

And Orgeron is beyond impressed. Mainly because he didn't think someone could pull off successfully managing a roster in the NIL era.

His speech also included him openly admitting that legal compensation would ruin a team's culture, essentially making players uncoachable and lose focus on being a team.

The last time Orgeron was seen in an LSU polo, as the head coach, was the same time that the NIL era was kicking off, back in 2021.

Now coming back to the purple and gold attire, he's watching Kiffin's program trailblaze the way that NIL is managed over a talented roster, successfully making both sides of the transaction happy.

"He's got a phenomenal culture he has built within six months he's been here," said Orgeron.

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