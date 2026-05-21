Ed Orgeron Is Officially Rejoining The LSU Tigers

Lane Kiffin just hit a grand slam.

Ed Orgeron, who was the LSU head coach from 2016-2021 and led LSU to a 15-0 season and College Football Playoff national championship, has been hired back onto the LSU football staff. He will be the special assistant to recruiting and defense.

"I'm excited to bring Coach Orgeron back to LSU," Kiffin said. "He brings us tremendous value with his ability to recruit elite players nationally, but especially the impact he can have for us recruiting the great state of louisiana."

What Ed Orgeron Brings To LSU

LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron looks on during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Orgeron's best trait while leading LSU was his recruiting with his Louisiana background and deep understanding of the school and its culture. He helped sculpt the 2019 team, which is one of the best college football teams in history.

"Coach O understands my expectations and commitment to being a championship program," Kiffin said. "I look forward to seeing him with recruits and his intensity working with our defensive players."

Kiffin's staff has already been touted as one of the best in the nation, and gets much better with the addition of Orgeron.

His positional coaching background focuses on the defensive line. That group has multiple elite freshmen in 2026 who Orgeron will be able to fully develop into the next generation of championship athletes.

Orgeron has not held a coaching position since being fired from LSU following the 2021 season, but is returning at a time when many former LSU players and coaches are having a bigger presence within the program and facility.

Kiffin's emphasis on keeping LSU at its place among the best athletic programs in the country is exhibited through his hiring of Orgeron.

Kiffin and Orgeron's deep connections

Orgeron has been a part of numerous Kiffin led staffs. They were both working together at USC under Pete Carroll from 2002-04. Kiffin was the head coach at Tennessee in 2009 and hired Orgeron as his assistant head coach and defensive line coach.

Once Kiffin left for USC, he took Orgeron with him as his defensive coordinator. Then, once Kiffin was fired, Orgeron took over as the interim head coach. They have both also been the head coach at Ole Miss, though Orgeron's stint was about 15 years earlier.

Now with defensive coordinator Blake Baker having another strong defensive group with him at LSU, Orgeron is being trusted to bring even more tenacity and ferocity to that side of the ball.

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