Ed Orgeron Has Already Been Surprising Lane Kiffin in Return to LSU

The LSU Tigers' football turn-around attempt isn't obvious just through a revamped roster. Coaching staff changes have cemented the Tigers' objective to transform the football program and once again reach national acclaim.

The hiring of former head coach Ed Orgeron to the staff marked a pivotal decision for LSU in the NIL era, but has also been an incredibly useful tactic. After all, Orgeron is the head coach of the best football team in program history: the 2019 national championship winners, with names like NFL quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and wide receiver Justin Jefferson on the roster.

On a podcast episode of 'In the Bayou with Tyrann Mathieu', Kiffin made an appearance and discussed his relationship with Orgeron, as well as the role he now plays as LSU's special assistant to recruiting and defense.

Kiffin Says That Having Orgeron On Staff Has Been "Even Better Than (He) Thought"

Nov 27, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron looks on during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

After not coaching at all following his firing from LSU in 2022, Orgeron returned to LSU's football staff in mid-May as a special assistant to recruiting and defense.

And Kiffin is apparently benefiting from having Orgeron around to assist the Tigers, especially regarding recruiting.

“To have him back is even better than I thought," Kiffin said on the podcast. "He, as you know, coached with me. Then as a head coach at, I hired him. I took him from the Saints actually. And then at USC, which he was amazing. We signed No. 1 recruiting classes and all these great players and everything. He was always the best recruiter I’ve ever been around.”

So far, LSU has been on one of the hottest recruiting trails in college football during official visit season, so far gaining enough quality commitments for the No. 12-ranked class. The Tigers' are targeting several more five-star commits, hosting some of the biggest recruiting weekends in the country.

Orgeron has been a crucial factor in that area.

“He’s been telling recruits [that we go back] for 26 years. So that would make it 2000,” Kiffin said. “We were both assistants. I met him aton‘s staff. It was my first college job. So, I would have been like 24 or something. He was the recruiting coordinator, and I got to learn from him how he recruited and the passion and the drive and no job is too small. Now that I’m here, I really realize that’s the Louisiana in him. There is no job too small. It doesn’t matter what his salary is, and that’s how he was back then."

Instilling that in-state pride has been Orgeron's key influence on Kiffin, especially as that Louisiana spirit is integral to the culture of LSU. Orgeron made his own podcast appearance shortly after he was hired back on staff, joining 'Pardon My Take' to discuss his relationship with Kiffin.

“Embrace the state of Louisiana and its people. Use it as an advantage. Recruit them. Love them. Keep them involved," Orgeron said. "But, when you walk out of that little tunnel in that little square that’s so small, and you walk out and there’s 100,000 people screaming at the top of the lungs, it’s an energy level that you’ve never felt before. Use it as your advantage for your team. Recruit them every day.”

LSU is continuing down that path of in-state recruiting, hoping to flip the commitment of one particular Louisiana five-star. Orgeron's impact on the field, however, will show itself during his first game back in Baton Rouge on Sept. 5 during LSU's home opener versus Clemson.

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