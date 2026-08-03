Every Major 2027 LSU Football Recruiting Target Still Remaining

Despite all of the stress that comes with preparing for the upcoming 2026 season the LSU Tigers have still managed to have a massive offseason on the 2027 recruiting trail.

New LSU head coach Lane Kiffin spent the first few months of his tenure building the current roster through the transfer portal, with sweeping changes coming on offense. Some fans had concerns about where this left things in the 2027 cycle, but Kiffin and the coaching staff made up ground with a whopping 10 commitments in the month of June alone.

And fortunately for LSU, the big wins in recruiting hardly appear to be done. The Tigers can still go big-game hunting during the season as they look to finalize their 2027 class with some potential commitment flips.

Easton Royal, WR, Texas

Easton Royal poses during his visit to LSU in May 2026 | @easton_3k - X

Though Easton Royal is still committed to Texas, he easily falls into this category based on how heavily LSU has pursuing him along with the increasing momentum the Tigers have been building in hopes of flipping him.

LSU has been on the receiving end of multiple recruiting predictions from Rivals that project the Tigers to flip Royal from Texas, but nothing of the sort has happened quite yet.

Kiffin and the coaching staff will likely have to remain hot on Royal's tail during the season, as his recruitment is expected to be far from over. A decision likely won't be made until signing day.

Jalen Brewster, DL, Texas Tech

Seen as the best overall player in the 2027 class by some outlets, Texas Tech defensive lineman commit Jalen Brewster has been another name LSU fans have kept close tabs on this offseason.

He took an official visit to LSU on May 29. Rumors swirled about a potential flip, but things have died down a bit on that front over the summer.

Still, that hardly means LSU should be ruled out. The Tigers should try to do whatever it takes to flip Brewster, and getting him back to campus for a gameday visit this season is a good start.

Anthony Sweeney, EDGE, Texas Tech

The Tigers clearly have an eye on targeting flips from five-star players who are currently committed to teams residing in the Lone Star State.

If things don't work out for LSU when it comes to flipping either Royal or Brewster, Anthony Sweeney should be viewed as another option for the Tigers to try and get their claws on.

He took an official visit to LSU earlier this offseason but has remained committed to Texas Tech. Despite being viewed as the least-likely of these three to flip, the Tigers should still pursue him with convinction, as anything can happen in the world of recruiting.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.