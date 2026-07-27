LSU's National Championship Odds May Depend on One Overlooked Metric

It's rare for a team to have national championship aspirations after going through as much change as the LSU Tigers, but that's the standard in Baton Rouge.

The Tigers delivered a national championship in 2019, but the return to glory has been bumpy. Disappointing seasons have piled up, and the hope is that Lane Kiffin can reverse LSU's recent woes.

Indiana broke the mold of blue bloods winning the national championship in the College Football Playoff era. However, there is one metric that has helped determine champions over the last several seasons.

The Blue-Chip Metric is Real

Louisiana State Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks reacts. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The idea is that teams that sign more four and five-star recruits than two and three-star recruits over the previous four recruiting classes have higher odds of winning a national title. Bud Elliott of CBS Sports broke this metric down.

In 2024, Ohio State had a 90 percent blue-chip ratio, Michigan had 54 percent, and the previous Georgia teams had 77 and 90 percent blue-chip ratios. Yet, the team that broke that trend were the Indiana Hoosiers.

They built a championship roster through the transfer portal. A lot of those players didn't play at the biggest stages in college football, but they were experienced. Kiffin appears to be following that blue print.

Kiffin brought some guys from Ole Miss, including Princewill Umanmielen, TJ Dottery, and Winston Watkins Jr. But it's guys like Ty Benefield (Boise State) and Jackson Harris (Hawaii) who come over without playing at a P4 school, but they bring plenty of experience.

Could LSU Become a Measuring Stick for Future Roster Construction?

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers could become a measuring stick for future roster construction. While Indiana's run to the title was inspirational, some wonder if that level of roster building through the transfer portal is sustainable.

For Kiffin, he was not shy about adding through the portal. He secured Sam Leavitt, the highest-rated quarterback, and Jordan Seaton, the highest-rated offensive lineman in the portal. But Kiffin is also building for the future.

They've secured one of the top recruiting classes in the country for 2027. So, this could be a one-year experiment. Regardless, it'll be an interesting one to monitor as this team tries to gel quickly with a tough schedule ahead.

LSU has championship-level aspirations for a reason. On paper, this team is quite talented, but will the lack of continuity from a season ago hurt them? Only time will tell.

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