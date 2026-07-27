LSU Flip Target Easton Royal Teases A Potentially Major Recruiting Decision

The 2026 season gets closer for Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers with SEC Media Days in the books and fall camp right around the corner, signifying the final preparation before the opening week of the season against the Clemson Tigers.

While the Tigers will have all of their focus on the final weeks of the offseason and will look to ramp up before the first year of the Kiffin era in Baton Rouge, the recruiting trail is still an area to watch for LSU.

And for LSU, one of its biggest recruiting targets could be hinting at a major move that could benefit the Purple and Gold.

Easton Royal Could Be Hinting at a Flip to LSU

Easton Royal during his official visit with the LSU Tigers. | @easton_3k - X

The Tigers have not gone away on the chase for elite five-star-plus wide receiver Easton Royal, who is still committed to another SEC program, the Texas Longhorns. Royal, a Louisiana native and the No. 1 wide receiver and No. 5 player in the 2027 class, took an official visit with the Tigers back in late May, and LSU has not backed off in pursuing the elite talent.

The Tigers, along with the Florida Gators, have continued to try to flip Royal's commitment, while the Longhorns have tried to hang onto his pledge, and recently the wide receiver took to X to hint at a possible final decision date.

The date of Wednesday, July 29, which Royal posted on his X, is the wide receiver's 17th birthday; however, the five-star prospect could be highlighting the date for another big reason. With the pace at which Royal's recruitment has been heating up over the last few months, the wide receiver has a huge decision to make, and he could be making it very soon.

While it is all speculation on whether Royal will make a decision this coming Wednesday, what isn't a secret by any means is how close the Tigers could be on flipping the in-state talent, with reports and predictions of a flip appearing.

Just 10 days ago, Rivals' Steve Wiltfong logged an expert prediction that Royal would indeed be flipping his pledge from Texas to LSU.

FONG BOMB: Rivals’ @SWiltfong_ has logged an expert prediction for LSU to flip Texas Five-Star Plus+ WR commit Easton Royal🐯



Read: https://t.co/wvGojh7npd pic.twitter.com/Pb7Z7zsqPS — Rivals (@Rivals) July 17, 2026

Again, everything and everyone is speculating about the decision that should be coming soon from Royal. The decision from the five-star prospect will undoubtedly impact two programs' recruiting classes and potentially the future of a program if the wide receiver lives up to the hype and talent level he has.

The Tigers are well entrenched in the battle for Royal and should feel good about their chances when it comes to potentially winning a huge recruit.

Whether Royal makes his decision on Wednesday or not, LSU and Texas will both be eagerly awaiting the decision, and the recruiting battle is bound to continue until Royal puts pen to paper in December.

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