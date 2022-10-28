Film Review: Kayshon Boutte's Role Expanding, Brian Thomas Jr. Shining

The 2022 season may not have started as planned for this LSU receiving corps, but as we reach the back half of the season, they’re beginning to put it all together. Led by Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas Jr. and Jaray Jenkins, this unit has shined over the last few weeks.

Though junior wideout Kayshon Boutte hasn’t been the clearcut WR1 for LSU, he’s done his job when called upon and delivered for the Tigers when needed.

Here we did a film review on the role of the receivers and what’s to come as the season winds down:

Kayshon Boutte’s Role Expanding

Boutte’s numbers may not jump off of the page, but some of it doesn’t fall on his shoulders. Kelly has praised Boutte’s ability to get open, and though he isn’t getting the ball as much, he’s doing his job.

“When you turn on the film, and he’s running full speed, and he’s beating guys and the ball didn’t come to him for some reason, that’s out of his control,” Kelly said. “What Kayshon continues to do each week is he controls what he can control.”

The disconnect between Daniels and Boutte had been evident on the field, but recently it’s become a more consistent attack between the two.

Against Florida, we saw the duo get on the same page, and in order to take down Alabama, we’ll need to see a big day from these two.

Malik Nabers and Jaray Jenkins Holding it Down

Nabers quickly became Daniels’ favorite target this season, but their chemistry built this offseason is what made this possible. It was clear in both spring camp and fall camp that the two clicked on all cylinders with that now carrying into the 2022 season.

Nabers leads the Tigers in receptions (36) and receiving yards (455) through eight games, showing no signs of slowing down. After a rocky start in the season opener against Florida State, Nabers turned his pain into motivation, shaking back in a big way through the Tigers’ next handful of games.

The “forgotten” wideout in a loaded receiver room, Jenkins is Mr. Reliable and it’s for good reason. When the Tigers need a play, they go straight to the senior who comes up in a big way when his number is called.

Jenkins leads all receivers with five touchdowns on the year, but statistics don’t tell the whole story. The leadership ability Jenkins attains is what keeps this wide receiver room going; contributing much more than what a box score might tell.

Brian Thomas Jr. Breaking Out

The trio of sophomores in Nabers, Brian Thomas Jr. and Jack Bech made an impression in Year 1 with the program, but their second season in Baton Rouge has Tiger fans excited for what’s to come in the future.

Thomas Jr. has taken that next step this season. Utilizing his athleticism and soft hands to make receptions when the ball is at its highest point has been the main takeaway when watching film. An extremely physical receiver, Thomas Jr. has taken on a major role this season for LSU.

After eight games, he’s slowly become a solid second option for this team. As the season winds down, look for Thomas Jr. to continue making a strong impression in this loaded wide receiver room.

Jack Bech’s Role in This Offense Unclear

Bech has just 10 receptions for 81 yards on the season. Offensively, it’s been a struggle to get him the ball in open space, but LSU is beginning to utilize him in other ways.

Before his back injury, Bech had taken on the role of both kick returner and punt returner, being the most productive of those who have lined up at that position until a few mishaps in back-to-back weeks.

It’s imperative the Tigers get Bech more involved in the final few games of the season. Daniels thrives when throwing short, quick passes, which is precisely what Bech can be most effective with.

Look for this offense to utilize their sophomore wide receiver in different ways to put the ball in his hands more in the final six games.