Former LSU Linebacker Damone Clark Activated by Dallas Cowboys

It’s been a long road to recovery for Damone Clark, but the former LSU linebacker has been activated by the Dallas Cowboys, a huge milestone for the 2022 Butkus Award Finalist.

After a dominant senior season for the Tigers, which boosted his draft stock significantly, a herniated disk in his neck caused his draft position to plummet. The news broke just one month before the 2022 NFL Draft.

"I played the whole year [at LSU] and felt perfectly fine," he said in May. "I went out and got a second opinion, and Dr. [Robert] Watkins said the same thing," Clark said. "It's crazy that this is the team that drafted me. So I already feel comfortable here."

Clark had spinal fusion surgery, which expected him to be sidelined for the entire 2022-23 season, but being ahead of schedule has him back in practice for the Cowboys.

The fifth round draft selection will take some time to get back into game shape for Dallas, but this franchise understands they have a special talent on their squad.

"Give our medical staff credit … [Clark] has exceeded all expectations," said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones last week. "[He's] a guy we're really excited about and I do think he'll be playing for us this year. In terms of his role and how much? That'll evolve. … Boy, we're fired up about what he brings to the table.

"That LSU Tiger is gonna shine before it's over."

Clark finished the 2021 season for LSU with 77 solo tackles and 135 total tackles. Not to mention his 15 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 1 interception, 3 pass deflections, 1 fumble recovery, 2 forced fumbles.

The LSU product ascended into one of the country’s top linebackers, and has the chance to prove it this season with the Cowboys, but Clark is just excited for the opportunity to get back on the field.

"I'm just happy they found it, and Dallas still picked me up," said Clark. "I'm happy to be here."