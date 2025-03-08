Five LSU Football Transfer Portal Additions Poised to Shine in Spring Camp
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers began Spring Camp on Saturday, March 8 with the program taking the field in Baton Rouge to get things rolling.
Kelly and Co. will debut a new-look roster across the 15-practice camp with LSU bringing in double-digit Transfer Portal additions alongside 13 members of the 2025 Signing Class.
The Tigers' portal haul ranks No. 1 in America with the program signing 16 newcomers during the offseason headlined by Top-5 transfer, Patrick Payton.
The electrifying edge rusher from Florida State has the chance to shine in 2025 with the Bayou Bengals, but who else can emerge as playmakers for the program?
The Immediate Impact Transfers: Spring Camp Edition
No. 1: Mansoor Delane - Cornerback [Virginia Tech]
LSU secondary coach Corey Raymond retooled the defensive backfield this offseason with several newcomers arriving in Baton Rouge, but none more game ready than Virginia Tech transfer Mansoor Delane.
He signed with LSU as the No. 2 rated cornerback in the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to 247Sports, after choosing the Tigers over a slew of schools that expressed significant interest.
Delane is a player firmly on NFL organizations' draft boards with LSU adding a player who is a surefire pick in the future.
The Virginia Tech transfer pledged to Kelly and the Tigers in December after three seasons with the Hokies. During his time in the ACC, Delane tallied 146 tackles, 16 pass breakups, six interceptions and four forced fumbles.
It's an important addition for the program where Delane can help coach up the youngsters in the cornerback room heading into next season.
"Mansoor Delane has been very impactful at the cornerback position," Kelly said on Wednesday. "We've got some younger guys, some guys with experience, but we don't have a veteran player back there. His leadership and the way he's handled himself has been amazing."
LSU signee DJ Pickett, the No. 1 cornerback in America, has arrived in Baton Rouge as well to begin practicing with the progra with Delane now giving him a resource to fall back on.
No. 2 Tamarcus Cooley - Safety [North Carolina State]
One player that has stood out to Kelly to this point is North Carolina State defensive back, Tamarcus Cooley.
The impactful piece in the secondary adds a veteran presence with a player that can be used like a Swiss Army Knife in the defensive backfield.
Kelly detailed the importance of adding Cooley to the mix and what he provides the program heading into a critical season.
"I think when you're looking at that position, you're either looking to get a third corner on the field or the next best safety on the field depending on how you play that position. He can do both," Kelly said last month.
"His versatility, his ability to play man, his ability to run down plays really stood out to us. He's an experienced player at that position. We're not very experienced at that position. Going into camp, Ju'Juan Johnson was a backup. That's a true freshman.
"So, having an experienced player at that position allows [defensive coordinator Blake] Baker many more opportunities to do the things that he needs to do on defense."
No. 3: Bauer Sharp - Tight End [Oklahoma]
Sharp joins the Tigers after spending the 2024 season at Oklahoma where he led the Sooners in receptions and yards. Sharp’s final game at OU came in November in Tiger Stadium when he caught one pass for four yards in the Sooners’ 37-17 loss to LSU.
Prior to his year at Oklahoma, Sharp spent three years at Southeastern Louisiana. He signed with the Lions as a quarterback out of high school before transitioning to tight end as a redshirt freshman in 2022.
In his one season at Oklahoma, Sharp started all 12 games for the Sooners, leading the team in both receptions (42) and yards (324). He scored two TDs.
Bauer caught eight passes for 53 yards and a TD in a 24-16 loss to Ole Miss. He opened the 2024 season with five receptions for 47 yards and a touchdown in his Oklahoma debut against Temple.
"Experience at the tight end position to marry with a very exceptional young player in Trey'Dez [Green], but bringing in Bauer Sharp who has a lot of experience. He's a veteran presence at the tight end position. He's been outstanding."
No. 4: Jack Pyburn - EDGE [Florida]
Kelly and Co. were in dire need of talent in the trenches, and with Pyburn now in the mix, it provides the program with a proven body on the outside to make an immediate impact.
The Florida transfer is fresh off of a 2024 season where he logged 60 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and one interception while starting the last eight games of the year.
In three seasons with the Gators, Pyburn logged 80 total tackles with his "coming out season" being in 2024.
Now, Sunshine State native heads to Baton Rouge for his final season of eligibility after an impressive stint with Billy Napier's program in Gainesville.
"I think Jack Pyburn brings more than just his ability on the field but how he impacts everybody in the locker room and in the weight room," Kelly said. "His demeanor, his attitude is infectious."
No. 5: Nic Anderson - Wide Receiver [Oklahoma]
LSU wide receiver Nic Anderson arrived in Baton Rouge as a player that gives quarterback Garrett Nussmeier an immediate impact weapon in 2025 after transferring from Oklahoma.
Anderson set the Sooners freshman record for touchdown receptions with 10 in 2023. His 798 receiving yards that year rank No. 2 in Oklahoma history for a freshman.
In two years with the Sooners, Anderson appeared in 17 games with six starts, all coming as a redshirt freshman in 2023. Anderson missed the entire 2024 season with an injury.
Anderson earned Freshman All-America honors from The Athletic in 2023 and was twice named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week. He had three 100-yard games with a career-high 120 yards on three receptions against Tulsa. All three of his receptions against Tulsa went for touchdowns.
Anderson, Barion Brown and Destyn Hill make up the trio of transfer wide receivers looking to blend with Nussmeier this offseason.
“All of them have been working out hard with our quarterbacks, and I can tell you just by the numbers, they live up to the speed quotient and things that have been out there about them," Kelly said on Wednesday. "We’re backing that up with Catapults (training tracking devices), so all of those wide receivers are making an impact.”
