LSU Football and Texas Longhorns Make Major Move for Fast-Rising ACC Commitment

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep four-star wide receiver Ah'Mari Stevens has locked in multiple official visits with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers set to receive one of their own this offseason.

Stevens checks in as a Top-25 rated wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with schools from coast-to-coast looking to flip the current Miami commit as his recruitment process picks up after a strong junior campaign.

The 5-foot-10, 165-pound Sunshine State native has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Florida State Seminoles, Ole Miss Rebels, and South Florida Bulls, among several others, across his prep career.

But it's Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes that currently hold the verbal commitment as other schools look to flip him away from the hometown school.

"I just been liking Miami since I was a little kid," Stevens told 247Sports. "I always used to watch the football games with Miami when I was little, wear all the equipment since I was little.

Courtesy of Ah'Mari Stevens on X.

"When I been growing up, watching Miami even more build and grow better here, I just felt like that was something I wanted to be a part of."

"Coach Beard played a big role in my commitment," Stevens added. "He was offer No. 6 in my freshman year and he's been coming to watch me, tutor me. Really, I just been building a bond with him since ninth grade."

Stevens has been committed to Miami since Jan. 13, 2025, but programs have worked behind the scenes here to remain in contention. That includes the LSU Tigers amid Lane Kiffin's push.

Now, the four-star wideout has locked in an official visit schedule with the LSU Tigers set to host Stevens first during the weekend of April 18.

Along with LSU, it's the Miami Hurricanes (May 29), Georgia Bulldogs (June 5), and Texas Longhorns (June 19) that will host Stevens on multi-day stays.

Stevens recently revealed finalists consisting of the Miami Hurricanes, LSU Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, Texas Longhorns, and Georgia Bulldogs, with contenders emerging for the current ACC commit.

Kiffin and the LSU Tigers coaching staff continues battling for the top prospects in America with Stevens quickly emerging as a recruit to know with an official visit now locked in for April.

