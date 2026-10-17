Five LSU Players Who Could Make the Difference vs. Mississippi State

The LSU Tigers have entered into the thick of SEC play, with the toughest matchups yet to come.

Lane Kiffin's team will face No. 16 Mississippi State in their Week 7 matchup, which will likely determine whether the Tigers still have a fighting chance at the College Football Playoff or SEC Championship.

With many of the Tigers' key players out with injuries, these five players will need to step up in order for LSU to come out with a victory on Saturday in Tiger Stadium.

Davhon Keys, LB

Nov 8, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (7) and LSU linebacker Davhon Keys (42) upend Alabama running back Daniel Hill (4) at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU's depth at linebacker is dwindling after injuries to Whit Weeks, Charles Ross III and Tylen Singleton.

Davhon Keys was able to step up and provide a bright spot for the Tigers in their 34-35 overtime loss against Kentucky. The junior had a season-high 9 tackles against the Wildcats, including 7 solo tackles.

Mississippi State comes in to Tiger Stadium with a strong run game. Quarterback Kamario Taylor has 159 rushing yards on the season, while running back Fluff Bothwell has totaled 403 rush yards.

Keys will need to have a repeat standout performance to shut down Mississippi State's run game.

Dilin Jones, RB

Oct 3, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers running back Dilin Jones (13) is tackled by McNeese Cowboys linebacker Emauri Sibley (6) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers have turned their run game around, going from one of the worst rush offenses in the country in 2025 to 27th in the nation.

Dilin Jones leads the Tigers with 482 rushing yards this season, which ranks 39th in the FBS and fifth in the SEC.

Mississippi State's defense has struggled with the run game this season. The team ranks 22nd in the nation in for the most opponent rush yards allowed with 598.

Jones will need to take advantage of this hole in the Bulldogs' defense for the Tigers to get on the scoreboard.

Jackson Harris, WR

Sep 26, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Jackson Harris (4) runs the ball during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mississippi State's defense has also struggled in the pass game. The team averages 260.0 passing yards allowed per game, which ranks 124th in the FBS.

Jackson Harris has emerged as a standout receiver for the Tigers with 371 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns this season. He ranks fourth in the SEC with an average of 17.7 yards per reception.

With LSU still missing key receiving yards from injured Trey'Dez Green, Harris needs to continue to create space between himself and his defenders in the Tigers' matchup against Mississippi State.

DJ Pickett, CB

Sep 12, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback DJ Pickett (5) intercepts a pass against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The pass game has been a key part of the Bulldogs' offense. Of Mississippi State's 25 touchdowns, 18 have come in the pass game this season,

With 1,450 passing yards and 17 touchdowns, Taylor has been one of the frontrunners for the Heisman Trophy.

Although DJ Pickett has had a relatively quiet season with 16 tackles, the sophomore will need to step up the pressure against Mississippi State's receiver core.

Sam Leavitt, QB

Oct 10, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sam Leavitt has struggled this season with protecting the ball.

He leads the country in interceptions with eight, and is the only quarterback in the country to have an interception in every game they've played.

While turnovers have been an issue, Leavitt's completion percentage is up almost seven points from a season ago at 67.6%. The quarterback has almost surpassed his total passing yards and touchdowns from a season ago, aiming to supercede his CFP season from 2024.

Leavitt will need setlle into the pocket and have better ball placement in order for the Tigers to keep up with the Bulldogs' high-scoring offensive game.

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