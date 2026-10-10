LSU's Rushing Attack Has Already Made Program History This Season

The LSU Tigers were the worst rushing offense in the SEC last season. It's almost a miracle they nearly won a bowl game with a 7-5 record after averaging just 104 rushing yards per game, which marked the 11th-fewest in all of FBS.

Fast forward a season later, and new head coach Lane Kiffin has completely changed how the offense looks on the ground. It's one thing to bring in talented running backs and offensive linemen through the transfer portal but it's another to actually go out and execute.

LSU has certainly done that, as it's a night-and-day difference on the ground through the first five games of the season. And in the process, the Tigers' rushing offense has already made program history, just in case fans needed more proof to see how massive the improvement has been.

LSU Made Program History in Win Over McNeese

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin reacts to a touchdown against the McNeese Cowboys during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the dominant 63-14 win over McNeese last week, LSU rushed for six touchdowns from five different players.

This helped set a new record in Baton Rouge, as LSU's 19 rushing touchdowns as a team through five games are now the most in that span in program history.

LSU running back Dilin Jones, who transferred from Wisconsin this past offseason, has led the way on the ground with 94 carries for 426 yards and five touchdowns so far this year. He's found the end zone in all but one game this season, which was highlighted by his 113-yard, two-touchdown performance in the dominant opening win over Clemson.

Harlem Berry has provided some contributions as well. He had 15 carries for 152 yards and one touchdown in the win over McNeese.

However, the running backs haven't been the leaders for LSU en route to setting this program record.

The QBs Have Been Crucial to LSU's Rushing Attack

LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) during warm ups before the game against McNeese Cowboys at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the LSU running backs will receive most of the attention for the rushing production, it's the quarterback room that also need praise for the improved performance on the ground.

Sam Leavitt and Landen Clark both provide similar skill sets as dual-threat quarterbacks, and the numbers back it up. They have combined for 10 rushing touchdowns this season, with Leavitt having six and Clark with four.

Over half of LSU's rushing touchdowns have been from the quarterback position. That's a rare thing to see.

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