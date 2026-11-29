The LSU Tigers defeated Arkansas 25-10 on Saturday, shutting out the Razorbacks in the second half.

The Tigers came out to a 10-0 start in Fayetteville, led by running back Dilin Jones' one-yard touchdown run. However, Head Coach Lane Kiffin's team allowed the 4-7 Razorbacks to tie up the game 10-10 before halftime. LSU put on the defensive pressure in the second half, preventing the Razorbacks from scoring in the final 30 minutes of the game.

Here are Tigers whose stock went up and whose stock went down in their win on Saturday.

Stock up: Davhon Keys

LSU linebacker Davhon Keys (42) stands after recovering a Tennessee fumble during a college football game on Nov. 21, 2026, Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Junior linebacker Davhon Keys had a team-high 10 total tackles for the Tigers against the Razorbacks.

Keys is second on the team with 84 total tackles in 2026, just 8 less than his 2025 total of 92 tackles. The linebacker has stepped up both seasons in the absence of star linebacker Whit Weeks, who has had two long-term injuries in back-to-back seasons.

The linebackers' defensive play was a large part of the reason the Tigers were able to shut out the Razorbacks in the second half. With two seasons left of eligibility, Keys has the potential to continue to lead the Tigers on defense.

Stock up: Dilin Jones

Jones accounted for two of LSU's three touchdowns against Arkansas. His first score came on the one-yard run with 2:34 remaining in the first half, while his second came four minutes into the third quarter for another one-yard run.

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Besdies his scoring drives, Jones also contributed 185 total rushing yards. The mark was a career-high for the redshirt sophomore and made him the first LSU running back to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards in a season since Tyrion Davis-Price in 2021. Jones continual improvement this season and against the Razorbacks is a good sign for the Tigers as they begin planning for their bowl game and for 2027.

Stock up: Jackson Harris

4 Jackson Harris, The LSU Tigers take on the Texas Longhorns. November 14 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wide receiver Jackson Harris returned for the Tigers after exiting their Nov. 21 game against Tennessee with a lower-leg injury. In his return, the redshirt junior had four catches for 54 yards.

Harris' return and ability to go deep downfield is a good sign for the Tigers, as he plays a vital role in their receiving core and scoring. With one year remaining of elibility, Harris can continue to improve his game under offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr.

Stock down: Scott Starzyk

Kicker Scott Starzyk struggled against the Razorbacks. He made 2 of 3 field goal attempts, missing a 50-yard attempt as time expired in the first half. Starzyk also missed 2 of his 3 extra point attempts.

Despite LSU coming out with a victory, Starzyk's kicking cost them some easy points. His struggles are not new this season, as the kicker also missed a key field goal against Texas in the first half. The Tigers went on to lose the game by just a point, proving how crucial Starzyk's missed field goal was.

As the Tigers begin looking towards 2027, they may look towards other options beyond Starzyk.

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