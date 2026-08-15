Five LSU Players Who Have Raised Their Stock Most in Fall Camp

Fall camp has been an exciting time for the LSU Tigers. It's given fans a great opportunity to see this new-look roster. The high expectations and flair have followed Lane Kiffin everywhere he goes, which makes this pairing with LSU so perfect.

Week two of camp is in the books. The opening game kickoff against Clemson is right around the corner. These next couple of weeks will be critical as Kiffin makes his final observations for the week one depth chart.

While guys like quarterback Sam Leavitt have dominated the conversations, here are five players who've improved their stock during fall camp.

Deuce Geralds

LSU defensive tackle Deuce Geralds. | X: @DeuceGeralds

Deuce Geralds has an incredible fall camp so far. The freshman defensive tackle has taken first-team reps with an experienced group of transfer portal players.

He's been lining up with Auburn transfer Malick Blocton. The Georgia native is a top-10 defensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting class, and so far, he's lived up to the billing.

Geralds has been impressive so far, and he will likely play a role in the defensive line rotation this season.

Jhase Thomas

Louisiana State Tigers safety Jhase Thomas celebrates with cornerback DJ Pickett. Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a loaded LSU secondary, red-shirt freshman Jhase Thomas has been an emerging name during camp. Kiffin spoke briefly about his efforts thus far.

"Jhase really has done a great job," Kiffin said. "He can play multiple things, and so we rotate a lot of guys early."

Thomas received first-team reps, but it's unclear if he'll actually be a starter. Thomas didn't receive a lot of playing time last season, but he's making a case for more in 2026.

Jaiden Braker

There is a common theme on this list: The defense has no shortage of surprising standouts. Jaiden Braker is another one of those players. He's making the positional change from linebacker to defensive end, but it appears he's handling the move fine.

"Just really looking at him and his length, wanted to try and see how he looked rushing and laying on the edge," Kiffin said after Monday's practice. "He's done a really good job there."

Braker appeared in five games as a true freshman last season. He saw most of his action on special teams, but he could be a factor in the Tigers' defense this year.

Malik Elzy

Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Malik Elzy catches a pass. Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU's wide receiver room will have fierce competition for reps. Jayce Brown, Winston Watkins Jr., and Jackson Harris appear to be the frontrunners, but the rest of the depth chart is up for grabs.

Illinois transfer Malik Elzy appears to have a deep-ball connection with Leavitt. He's looked solid during fall camp. Elzy could have a substantial role in this offense.

Richard Anderson

Another freshman defensive lineman makes the list with Richard Anderson. In the era of college football where experience is king, Anderson looks the part of a five-year starter.

He's been physical and looked strong in all of the drills. Anderson could work his way into significant playing time as the season progresses.

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