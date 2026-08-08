One Freshman Is Starting to Demand More Attention at LSU

Fall camp in Baton Rouge is barely a week old, and one name keeps surfacing above the rest. Deuce Geralds, the true freshman defensive tackle out of Collins Hill High School in Georgia, is no longer just a name on a recruiting site or a freshman with a bring future.



Geralds is lining up with LSU’s first-team defense, and he’s doing it in a room stacked with proven veterans and big-money transfers. That alone says something about how fast he’s forced his way into the conversation.



Lane Kiffin doesn’t hand out first-team reps to freshmen for show. Kiffin has said Geralds has caused havoc and is going to be a great player. That kind of praise for a first-year player from a head coach, this early, is not something to brush past at all.

A Spring That Set the Tone

Courtesy of Deuce Geralds via Instagram.

Geralds’ rise didn’t start in August, though.

Spring practice saw the freshman defensive tackle working with what looked like LSU’s first defensive unit, ahead of veteran names on the depth chart.

By the end of spring drills, the 6-foot-1, 279-pound Georgia native was taking reps with the first team and entering August camp as a likely No. 2 on the depth chart.

He arrived in Baton Rouge as a top-10 defensive line prospect nationally, but the third-highest ranked defensive lineman in LSU’s 2026 class.

But his spring buzz wasn’t about his recruiting rank, it was about his production on the practice field.

Fall Camp Confirmation

Courtesy of Deuce Geralds via X.

The spring flashes have carried straight into August. Geralds is now locking down the interior of LSU’s first-team defensive line alongside Auburn transfer Malik Blockton, beating out veteran returners and a five-star freshman classmates for the job.

His spot on the first team isn’t a surprise to anyone who watched him turn heads throughout the spring practice window. That consistency, spring into fall, is exactly why coaches trust freshmen with real snaps instead of a redshirt year.

Geralds appears to be the only true freshman positioned to start when LSU opens the season, a clear sign of both his talent and his readiness to play SEC football right now.

For a program that just brought in a new staff and had to evaluate an entire roster from scratch, that’s a significant vote of confidence.

Sending Waves Through the Team

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) is brought down by Louisiana State Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks (40) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the LSU Tigers at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Spring practice didn’t just highlight Geralds, it showed areas where Kiffin’s staff is still working through.

The offensive tackle spot remains a question mark, as Geralds and his other lineman have exposed the offensive line a bit. It’s made the need to prove last season’s struggles as an exception worse, after LSU posted one of the SEC’s worst units in 2025.

The freshman has shown up and shown out and has easily been LSU’s standout freshman.

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