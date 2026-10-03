Five Things That Will Decide LSU vs. McNeese State

The LSU Tigers will continue their at-home Saturday Night thrillers in Death Valley, hosting in-state neighbor McNeese State for a Week 5 matchup.

It's the beginning of a crucial month for the team, as the Tigers must keep up the success over the next four games before heading into a brutal stretch in November.

Here are five things that will decide the early-October game against McNeese State.

Filling the Holes on Defense

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks (7) reacts during the third quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although the Tigers were successful last weekend against Texas A&M, the team took major blows with key players suffering injuries, including linebacker Whit Weeks.

Weeks is a key part of the defensive unit, as a top-ranked linebacker in the league. Now that he's out with a fractured right leg, the defense has a serious hole the fill.

Last week, linebacker Davhon Keys stepped in for Weeks, with five total tackles against the Aggies. He must continue the production, not letting the defense have a major drop-off without Weeks.

The Quarterback Question

Tigers Quarterback Sam Leavitt 10, The LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. September 19, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Sam Leavitt was also suffering from an injury last week, with a minor hamstring injury bothering him late in the game.

As LSU is heavily favored during the McNeese State matchup, Leavitt's health might be preserved this week, with backup quarterback Landen Clark coming in to take over the offensive leader position.

Clark has proved his ability to finish out a game at the quarterback position, coming in for LSU's recent blowout wins at home. Now, if Clark takes over the position from the first snap, it will be the ultimate test of the transfer quarterback.

A Breakout Opportunity

Harlem Berry 22, The LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. September 19, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Backup running back Harlem Berry can also take over the offense against McNeese, who was once placed near the bottom of the position depth chart.

Berry rotated through the room against Texas A&M, emerging to the top of the running back group as a reliable backup, with 58 rushing yards.

He can be the main factor in LSU's run game against the Cowboys, being able to have a major opportunity to take over the running back room and make a serious impact.

Keeping Up Key Pressure

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Louisiana State Tigers defensive end Princewill Umanmielen (1) looks on during the second quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU's defensive unit has recently made all the headlines, leading the league in sacks and being ranked the No. 2 unit in rush defense. It's now time for the unit to continue the pressure.

Just because the Tigers are a favored winner in the matchup doesn't mean the defense can have a drop-off, being able to keep themselves known as an elite unit and create a serious challenge for opponents.

Keeping up the critical pressure, especially against an offense that is already at a disadvantage with starting quarterback Devin Lippold ruled out for the season, is key for the unit to stay at the top of the rankings.

The Ground Game Coverage

Dec 28, 2024; Shreveport, LA, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs running back Omiri Wiggins (22) runs the ball against the Army Black Knights during the second half of the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Even without the main offensive leader at the quarterback position, the Cowboys still have an advantage in the running back room with Omiri Wiggins, who already has 375 rushing yards and three touchdowns this season.

Wiggins has an average of 6.7 yards per carry, becoming a threat that LSU's defense must be aware of. Being able to stop the ground game will limit any scoring opportunity for the Cowboys and allow LSU to easily take over the game.

Wiggins is definitely a must-watch player during this matchup, trying to keep up the offensive production against LSU, if he can get around the impressive unit.

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