McNeese vs. LSU Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 5

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are off to a 3-1 start in the 2026 season, holding the No. 11 spot in the AP Poll in Week 5.

The Tigers have a cupcake matchup this week against an FCS school in the McNeese State Cowboys, and they’re set as 52.5-point favorites at home. LSU played Clemson, Ole Miss and Texas A&M in the first four weeks, so this is a nice spot for Kiffin’s team to get an easy win before a long road ahead in the SEC.

McNeese is just 2-3 this season, losing to Stephen F. Austin, Tarleton State and UT Rio Grande Valley. So, it’s going to be outclassed against an SEC team that remains one of the top teams in the odds to win the College Football Playoffs.

Saturday’s matchup is a game where LSU would like to make a statement before returning to a grueling SEC schedule the rest of the way, but can it cover the spread? McNeese has lost by 22 and 27 in the two previous meetings between these schools.

Meanwhile, this is the final break in the schedule for LSU, which has five games against ranked opponents still to come in the 2026 campaign.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for the third-ever meeting between these two programs.

McNeese vs. LSU Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

McNeese +52.5 (-105)

LSU -52.5 (-115)

Moneyline

McNeese: N/A

LSU: N/A

Total

61.5 (Over -118/Under -102)

McNeese vs. LSU How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 3

Time: 7:45 p.m. EST

Venue: Tiger Stadium (LA)

How to Watch (TV): SEC Network

McNeese record: 2-3

LSU record: 3-1

McNeese vs. LSU Key Player to Watch

Sam Leavitt, Quarterback, LSU

Leavitt was banged up a bit against Texas A&M, and it’ll be interesting to see how long Kiffin leaves his starting quarterback out there in what should be an easy LSU win.

This season, Leavitt has completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 1,044 yards, five scores and six interceptions. He has not been great as a passer, but he remains an elite threat on the ground, carrying the ball 45 times for 220 yards and six scores.

It’s possible Kiffin will look to get Leavitt going as a passer against this McNeese team that has already lost three games in 2026 against some shaky competition.

McNeese vs. LSU Prediction and Pick

Don’t overthink this matchup.

McNeese already has three losses this season to teams that are much worse than LSU, and the Tigers would love nothing more than to get a big win and rest their starters down the stretch before a grueling SEC schedule ahead.

LSU had a 31-point win over Louisiana Tech earlier this season, and it ranks No. 4 in net adjusted EPA/Play on defense and No. 5 overall. The Tigers are a team that can make the College Football Playoff, while McNeese is tracking towards an under .500 season against FCS competition.

I’ll lay the points with Lane Kiffin’s squad in what should be a blowout win.

Pick: LSU -52.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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