Former LSU Kicker Cade York Taking Social Media by Storm

Former LSU kicker Cade York has been on a tear with the Cleveland Browns. After being drafted in the fourth round, York has lived up to the hype, earning the award for best rookie during Browns training camp.

But the accurate kicker has continued his success throughout the preseason, taking social media by storm while showcasing his leg strength Saturday night.

The rookie kicker knocked in a 57-yard attempt in-game, but pregame is where Browns fans have been raving about the gifted kicker.

York hit a 70-yard attempt in warmups then followed it up with a 60-yarder facing the other way. It’s rare to see a youngster be so lethal early on, but that’s precisely what York has done since joining the Browns organization.

"We are excited about Cade, and he has done a nice job out here," head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Aug. 6. "This is a process, so we have to get through the preseason, get into the season and see where he is. We are excited to have him. Obviously in those moments when you need a guy, you are going to want a guy who can come through for you."

In 37 games for the Tigers, York went 54-for-66 (82%) on field goal attempts and 164-for-168 on PAT attempts while going 75-for-75 his last two seasons. His production in Baton Rouge is what ultimately led him to being the highest selected kicker in the NFL Draft since 2016.

York has proven how valuable he is to any team he has suited up for and it’s quickly coming together for him with a team on the rise. Looking to become Mr. Reliable again for his new squad, York is on the right track to carrying his success from LSU all the way to Cleveland for the Browns.