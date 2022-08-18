Skip to main content

Former LSU Kicker Cade York Earns Prestigious Award

York, a major standout during training camp, knocked in a 55-yard attempt to cap off his impressive run during camp
Former LSU kicker Cade York is turning heads with his new home. A fourth round selection by the Cleveland Browns, York did not disappoint during training camp. The automatic kicker out of LSU was named the team's Maurice Bassett Award winner, an honor voted on by local reporters given to the Browns' top-performing rookie at training camp.

York unofficially went 22-of-24 during the team's field goal periods and has delivered multiple long-range field goals during camp.

"We are excited about Cade, and he has done a nice job out here," head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Aug. 6. "This is a process, so we have to get through the preseason, get into the season and see where he is. We are excited to have him. Obviously in those moments when you need a guy, you are going to want a guy who can come through for you."

Previous winners of the Bassett Award include Myles Garrett (2017) and Greg Newsome (2021).

In 37 games for the Tigers, York went 54-for-66 (82%) on field goal attempts and 164-for-168 on PAT attempts while going 75-for-75 his last two seasons. His production in Baton Rouge is what ultimately led him to being the highest selected kicker in the NFL Draft since 2016.

York has proven how valuable he is to any team he has suited up for and it’s quickly coming together for him with a team on the rise. Looking to become Mr. Reliable again for his new squad, York is on the right track to carrying his success from LSU all the way to Cleveland for the Browns.

The prestigious honor is just the start of what many expect to be an outstanding career for the former Tiger. 

