Former LSU RB Ty Davis-Price Standing Out During Preseason

Taking significant snaps for the San Francisco 49ers, Davis-Price is turning heads in big-time action
Former LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price has been turning heads for NFL fans throughout the preseason. When the San Francisco 49ers selected Davis-Price, many were surprised considering the depth they already carry with the position.

But Davis-Price is taking control right now, looking like the perfect complimentary back to former University of Louisiana running back Elijah Mitchell.

With a few preseason games under Davis-Price's belt, he has many prepared to say he deserves more snaps than former Ohio State running back Trey Sermon, who hasn’t quite lived up to the expectations many hoped for.

Rushing for 77 yards on 20 carries over the 49ers first two preseason games, Davis-Price certainly looks the part. He has been outperforming Sermon, who was the 49ers 2021 third round draft pick.

In 2021-22,  rooking running back Elijah Mitchell took the San Francisco’s offense by storm. Coming onto the scene rather quickly, head coach Kyle Shanahan used the former Ragin’ Cajun perfectly in his scheme.

But Mitchell has had a few injuries along the way, most recently a soft tissue injury that has him sidelined for preseason, ultimately giving Davis-Price more opportunities.

There remains concern Mitchell isn’t prepared for the season opener, which means: Could Davis-Price be the next rookie running back to thrive in the 49ers system?

With two eye-opening performances so far in preseason action, the former LSU running back is making the most of his opportunities. Though his stats may not jump off the page, his elusiveness and power back abilities have been on full display.

Look for Davis-Price to continue taking strides in the right direction as he pushes for a 53-man roster spot while competing for significant snaps in Year 1 with the 49ers. 

