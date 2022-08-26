Freshman OL Will Campbell Named Starting Left Tackle

Freshman offensive lineman Will Campbell has officially been named the starting left tackle for the Tigers this season. Head coach Brian Kelly made the announcement during his radio show Thursday evening.

Campbell is quickly making his presence felt on this LSU squad. Enrolling early and getting to campus in the spring, Campbell has certainly looked the part this offseason, working on his body and getting prepared for his first season in Death Valley.

Campbell, Tre’Mond Shorts, Garrett Dellinger, Miles Frazier, and Anthony Bradford have taken a majority of first team snaps with the offensive line, but the Tigers are still looking to solidify the rest of the rotation.

For a true freshman to start in the SEC is rare and speaks to the work ethic Campbell possesses, coming to Baton Rouge built for the big stage.

It’s important to note the work Campbell has done since getting to campus. Hitting the weight room and getting his body right, the youngster is already at 6-foot-6, 325 pounds, looking the part.

An offensive line that is seemingly entirely fresh-faced, there is still work to be done, but Campbell has the chance to dominate the trenches and hold his own. With no solidified starter yet at the quarterback position, gaining continuity with his signal-callers will be of the utmost importance towards the backend of camp.

It’s looking like offensive line coach Brad Davis is giving Garrett Dellinger the opportunity to start at center. The sophomore has shown improvement through fall camp and is certainly in the mix within this group. Aside from a few mishaps when the offense went against the scout team last week, Dellinger is getting solid snaps under his belt.

Having both Campbell and Dellinger in the starting rotation would put this LSU offensive line amongst the youngest in the SEC, but the two have certainly held their own, looking like seasoned vets.

Campbell is not your average true freshman lineman. It’s rare to see a young offensive linemen be both as physically and mentally developed as he is, but the job isn’t finished for the Neville product. The Monroe native is ready to put the rest of the country on notice in 2022.