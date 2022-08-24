Notebook: Brian Kelly Gives Timeline On Naming Starting QB, Talks Growth

Head coach Brian Kelly spoke with the media Tuesday evening following fall camp practice No. 15. Initially expected to be held in Tiger Stadium to get in a scrimmage, weather forced the Tigers to work in the practice facility for the most part.

Following practice, Kelly gave a timeline for when LSU plans to name their starting quarterback, an update on the offensive line rotations and the growth of sophomore wide receiver Malik Nabers.

Here are a few takeaways from what the man in charge had to say:

Quarterback Timeline



It was the question many were hoping would be answered on Monday. Who will be the starting quarterback for the season opener against Florida State? Though Kelly didn’t name a starter, he did provide a timeline for when he believes this program will have their decision.

Both Garrett Nussmeier and Jayden Daniels have been spectacular during fall camp with Kelly praising the two on Tuesday. Ultimately one quarterback will be the starter, but Kelly has enjoyed what he’s seen from both. Despite who the starter is, he hinted that there may be a chance we see both signal-callers this season.

Malik Nabers

Nabers has been a force throughout camp. A guy who has been virtually unguardable at times, the sophomore wide receiver is starting to put it all together. It’s a stretch to compare him to Kayshon Boutte, but the trajectory of Nabers certainly mimics that of his.

Boutte ended his freshman campaign with a bang, carrying his success into the offseason, then ultimately taking the country by storm his sophomore year. By no means are we saying Nabers is the next Boutte, but do not be surprised if he has a special sophomore season.

Kelly harped on the growth he has seen from Nabers in a short span. Coming into spring, Kelly said he looked sharp, but a dominant offseason has the physical wideout looking the part during fall camp.

Offensive Line Rotations, Garrett Dellinger Growth

The first-team rotation has been:

LT: Will Campbell

LG: Tre’Mond Shorts

C: Garrett Dellinger

RG: Miles Frazier

RT: Anthony Bradford

But Kelly began to shake things up over the weekend, giving Cam Wire and a few others a chance to slip into the rotation. Kelly firmly believes this offensive line can go seven or even eight deep, but will finalize rotations soon.

One thing Kelly harped on was the growth he has seen from Garrett Dellinger over the last few days of camp. The sophomore didn’t necessarily have a seamless transition when switching over to play center, but that was expected. Now having a few weeks under his belt, Dellinger is certainly showing signs of improvement which is pleasing for Kelly.

Final Thoughts

The Tigers are beginning to wind down camp with rotations beginning to stand out. With the Sept. 4 season opener creeping up on us, expect some updates regarding starters to be released soon.

The quarterback competition isn’t the only position battle happening for this squad. At the cornerback position, we’ve seen a few guys really assert themselves as starting caliber players. These next few days will give a major hint at what to expect from this team once they step on the turf in the Caesars SuperDome.