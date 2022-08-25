Updated Projection for LSU's Defensive Starters

With fall camp nearing the finish line, rotations are beginning to emerge with this defensive unit. It comes as no surprise that the front four has asserted themselves as the top position group on this side of the ball, but what about the rest of this Tiger defense?

The secondary came into fall camp as a spot head coach Brian Kelly was concerned about, but now things are gelling in that area with Kelly speaking highly of that group.

“Really pleased. I think it was one where I think we all didn’t know what to expect," Kelly said. "Whether it be younger players, older players, all of them have really shown in camp. An area where we were concerned is now begun to look like one of great depth. The concerns we had are being alleviated by the production in the play.”

Here’s who LSU could roll out with as their Day 1 starters:

Defensive Line/Defensive Ends

It’s pretty safe to say that the starting defensive ends for this LSU defense will be Ali Gaye and BJ Ojulari with Ojulari playing more of a JACK role. The two returnees for the Tigers will play a pivotal role with many believing they can be a top one-two punch in all of college football.

Related: LSU Special Teams Coordinator Brian Polian Talks LSU Growth

At the defensive tackle positions, sophomore Maason Smith has asserted himself as one of the most dominant threats on this side of the football. Showing flashes of what he is capable of during his freshman campaign, the freakish athlete is prepared to put it all together.

Lined up next to him should be Jaquelin Roy. A veteran on this squad, Roy has come to play during fall camp after a beneficial offseason. Look for Roy and Smith to be a lethal duo in the trenches.

Linebackers

Mike Jones Jr. has become a true leader on this squad along with Greg Penn. You can lock the two in as starting linebackers for this squad, but the rest of the story is still remaining to be told.

Virginia transfer West Weeks has shown up in a big way during fall camp, but freshman Harold Perkins is emerging as a dynamic weapon for this team. Coach Kelly has raved about the development of Perkins and how advanced his game is for a youngster.

Related: Brian Kelly Talks Progression of LSU Program, Florida State Matchup

This doesn’t mean senior Micah Baskerville is out of the picture though. Kelly spoke highly of Baskerville after practice this week with the anticipation he sees significant snaps this season. The LSU linebacker room is loaded, seemingly able to go six deep when needed.

Cornerbacks

Oklahoma State transfer Jarrick Bernard-Converse has been a name that Matt House and the Tigers have expected to be a starter since he arrived.. Along with Bernard-Converse, McNeese State transfer Colby Richardson has emerged as a key piece to this secondary.

Related: Practice Report - Day 14 of LSU Fall Camp

The pair lockdown corners will play a pivotal role for this defense, but this position group has taken the next step during camp, really looking like one of the deeper rooms for this team.

Look for Louisiana transfer Mekhi Garner and Ohio State transfer Sevyn Banks to take significant snaps for this squad as well.

At the nickel, we should see Arkansas transfer Greg Brooks and Sage Ryan playing a pivotal role for this team with Brooks being a starting caliber player.

Safety

Expect to see starting snaps come from Major Burns and returning starter Jay Ward. The two have stood out during fall camp with Burns certainly looking the part thus far, receiving tremendous praise from this coaching staff.

“Major Burns, I hope you guys get the chance to be around him,” Brian Polian said on Wednesday. “Guys like that make coaching so much fun. He is smiling every day. He’s happy to be in the building. He’s got so much great energy. I have so much fun coaching him. I feel like there is a collective buy in from the veterans all the way down to the true freshmen.”

Related: Brian Kelly Gives Timeline on Naming Starting QB

Ward is one of a few returning starters for this LSU defense. A duo of Burns and Ward will put this secondary in a solid position this season. Sage Ryan will also be a name to monitor as fall camp continues. The former 5-star recruit has been a name this coaching staff has spoken highly of, looking to get significant snaps in his second season with the Tigers.