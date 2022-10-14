Game Preview and Predictions: LSU vs. Florida

The Tigers enter their matchup against Florida with something to prove. As this program continues to rebuild under Brian Kelly, they’ll face a Gators squad in the same position, which makes Saturday night that much more of a “prove it” game.

Kelly and the Tigers understand Saturday night can be a foundational piece to what this program is building for the future.

Here's a dive into the latest betting odds heading into Saturday night, the Kelly vs. Napier dynamic, storylines and predictions:

Betting Odds

Florida is favored by 2.5 points over LSU with the over/under set at 50.5, according to SI Sportsbook. Both programs enter the matchup sitting at 4-2, looking to make a statement Saturday night.

The primetime matchup presents the Tigers with one of the more hostile environments they’ll face this season. A game that officially sold out during the preseason, Brian Kelly and his Tigers expect an electric atmosphere.

Brian Kelly vs. Billy Napier

It goes without saying how important this game is for both decision-makers. With two coaches who are in their first season in the SEC, establishing an identity is of the utmost importance, and frankly, neither program has just yet.

Could this be the weekend both teams create one? It could be. But another main piece to this puzzle is the Kelly and Napier dynamic. During the LSU coaching search, Napier’s name was brought up on numerous occasions. Though nothing was set in stone and no offer was made, the LSU community certainly ran with reports about the “what if” aspect.

For Kelly, he’s trusting the process in his new home. Rome wasn’t built in a day and ultimately Kelly’s time in Baton Rouge will be judged on his full body of work. Not Year 1. This weekend provides Kelly and the Tigers with a chance to begin making a statement in the SEC by going into The Swamp and coming out with a victory.

Battle in the Trenches

In Saturday night’s primetime contest, the battle in the trenches will ultimately decide who comes out on top. With LSU’s defensive line being their strongest position group, they’ll face quite the test against a Florida offensive line who has been steady all season long, specifically in the run game.

Florida running back Montrell Johnson averages a whopping 8.0 yards per carry. The Tigers will have to attack this Florida line and get to Johnson in the backfield in order to keep this rushing attack in check.

On the other hand, LSU’s offensive line will bring out their sixth offensive line combination in seven games. Facing a Florida defensive line that has a number of star caliber players, the inexperience and lack of continuity the Tigers possess will be something to keep a close eye on.

Whoever can dominate at the line of scrimmage should win this one. It’s been a focal point in both teams’ game plan and will play a pivotal role Saturday night in The Swamp.

Predictions

Ultimately containing Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson and keeping their rushing attack in check will put LSU in position to win this one and become 2-0 on the road in the SEC. With the Tigers' defensive line preparing for their biggest test of the season, they’ll be the deciding factor Saturday night.

On the other side of the ball it’s the same old story. Will LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels provide consistency in this passing attack against a vulnerable Gators secondary? Time will tell.

Score Prediction: Florida 27, LSU 24