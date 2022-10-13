Three LSU Players to Watch Against Florida

Brian Kelly and his LSU Tigers must come to play early against Florida on Saturday. In order to see success against the Gators, it’s imperative the Bayou Bengals play with a sense of urgency and capitalize on their chances sooner rather than later.

With dynamic playmakers, the Tigers certainly have their fair share of weapons to choose from, but who must show up against Tennessee for this team to come out with a victory?

Here are three LSU players to watch this weekend:

Jaray Jenkins - Wide Receiver

When the Tigers are in dire need of a big play, Mr. Reliable, Jaray Jenkins, shows up in the big moments. Against Florida, Jenkins has been at his best. With four career touchdown catches against the Gators, he could be due for another big performance.

Jenkins, the leader of this LSU wide receiver room, has had a solid senior season to this point, but a breakout game is due. While he’s become one of Jayden Daniels’ favorite weapons, this offense will rely on their seasoned veteran to make plays when it matters in a sold out stadium in Gainesville.

With 16 receptions for 170 yards and three touchdowns on the season, the time is now for Jenkins to make a statement and give this team a confidence boosting win against a Florida Gators squad still in search of their identity.

Will Campbell - Offensive Line

Florida’s defensive line is one of their stronger position groups which has the chance to give this young LSU offensive line some trouble. How is Campbell going to look in his return following a scary situation that held him out of the Tennessee matchup?

Campbell, who at this point has become one of LSU’s more reliable options up front, will face a daunting challenge against a Gators defensive line that has wreaked havoc all season. The battle in the trenches will ultimately be the deciding factor in this one and Campbell is set to be a major key to LSU’s success.

After passing a series of tests this weekend, Head Coach Brian Kelly confirmed Campbell was released from the hospital on Monday, began practicing with the team on Tuesday and is expected to suit up this weekend against Florida.

Mekhi Garner - Cornerback

Garner and current Florida Gators Head Coach Billy Napier have history. Garner played a pivotal role in the success Napier had in Lafayette. Creating a new culture while with Louisiana, Garner compared Napier’s model of success to current LSU head coach Brian Kelly, but how will he fare while on the opposite sideline of his former coach?

To this point, Garner is one of the top rated cornerbacks in the SEC, but his performance against the Gators could be a statement game for the physically gifted defensive back.

In order for LSU to be effective, it’ll come down to both Garner’s leadership abilities and electrifying playstyle against a gunslinger like Anthony Richardson.

Look for Garner to level up as he faces off against his former coach in a sold out stadium. As he gets his first taste of The Swamp, Garner has the chance to make his presence felt in one of the more highly anticipated matchups of the year for LSU.