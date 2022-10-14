Brian Kelly Provides Final Updates Ahead of Florida Matchup

Brian Kelly provided his final press conference ahead of the Tigers’ matchup against the Florida Gators. LSU’s decision-maker hit on a few key subjects as we inch closer to the highly anticipated matchup as the Tigers pack their bags for Gainesville.

There remains uncertainty surrounding this offensive approach, but consistency in the passing game should answer those. Additionally, Kelly added an injury update on a few guys heading into Saturday.

Here are a few takeaways from Thursday’s press conference:

Consistency in Passing Attack

Jayden Daniels showed improvement last week against Tennessee whether it was trusting his arm more or being aggressive in his approach. Coming into their matchup against Florida, Kelly was adamant on the passing game showing consistency.

“I think the passing game has been up and down,” Kelly said. “I would call it inconsistent at this time and it needs to be much more consistent. That’s why we’re 4-2. We need more consistency in the passing game and I think we’ve taken some steps forward where we’re better but we still have work to do.”

One thing is certain about LSU’s signal-caller: He’s going to utilize his athleticism to the best of his abilities. That being, if he has to roll out the pocket to make a throw on the run or even use his wheels to extend drives, it puts defenses in challenging scenarios.

Billy Napier Similarities

Kelly spoke highly of Florida Head Coach Billy Napier and how successful he’s been on his journey. The two took similar paths in the sense of working from the ground up and making it to the big stage, but Kelly was complimentary of the work Napier has done so far at Florida since arriving.

“I know the climb… You have to do so much more with less and he did a great job and put a consistency winner out there [in Louisiana]. You have to be creative. You have to be willing to take chances. You have to build relationships. He’s at this level because he earned it… He’ll do great at Florida.”

Kelly detailed how the two are going through the same process in their first year in the SEC. With two rosters that are still a work in progress, both Kelly and Napier expect to run into each other on numerous occasions on the recruiting trail.

Injury Update

The Tigers have been battling injury after injury over the first few weeks. Losing safety Major Burns earlier this year and starting running back Armoni Goodwin, depth has been an issue, but the two have shown improvement over the last few days.

“Major [Burns] has been out on scout team and has done a nice job,” Kelly said. “He’s on track to return for the Alabama game. Same for Armoni Goodwin. If things go right [Goodwin] could be ready for this upcoming week against Mississippi.”

Kelly also added tidbits on Sevyn Banks and West Weeks. Banks has been anxious to travel and get with the team, but he’s still in search of getting his range of motion back. After a scary injury, LSU is taking things slow. For Weeks, Kelly said he’s seen improvement after suffering a sprained ankle.

Offensive Line Rotation

The Tigers return Will Campbell back into the rotation this week. With the addition of their starting left tackle, it fills a void they had last weekend, but still gives them their sixth offensive line rotation in seven games.

A look at the starting unit:



LT: Will Campbell

LG: Miles Frazier

C: Charles Turner

RG: Anthony Bradford

RT: Emery Jones