Game Preview and Predictions: LSU vs Tennessee

LSU comes into their matchup against Tennessee as slight underdogs and it’s for good reason. With an unsteady offensive attack through the first five games of the season, it brings questions as to how they’ll compete against a talented Volunteers defensive line.

Garrett Dellinger will return this weekend after undergoing hand surgery last week; ultimately missing the Auburn game. With the return of their left guard, this offensive line will bring in their most effective lineup:

LT: Will Campbell

LG: Garrett Dellinger

C: Charles Turner

RG: Miles Frazier

RT: Emery Jones

“[Dellinger] has got to wear a cast on this surgically repaired fracture, but surprisingly he’s done quite well,” Kelly said. “He’s done very, very well… We feel comfortable with him there.”

Get Out to a Hot Start

Over the last few weeks, LSU has played virtually flawless football in the second half, but that won’t win football games in their next few contests. In order to continue their hot streak, they must come out the gate with a sense of urgency.

“It’s clear this team plays with great heart and fight, but heart and fight will not win games against the opponents we are going to have over the next month or so,” Kelly said. “We have to have better execution, we have to coach better.”

READ MORE: Jayden Daniels Holds Players-Only Meeting, Developing Trust

It starts in the passing game with Jayden Daniels. Throwing for 85 yards like he did against Auburn won’t cut it against the Tennessee’s and Alabama’s of the world.

Offense Must Play with an Aggressive Style of Football/Utilize Passing Attack

It’s imperative the Tigers get it together with their passing attack to see success this week and Kelly harped on that significantly on Monday. Better execution paired with better coaching is a recipe for success.

“We’re way too conservative right now,” Kelly said. “I don’t want to throw interceptions or turn the ball over. We haven’t thrown any. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, but if you’re looking to be aggressive, you’re going to throw an interception because somebody made a great play. You trust that you’re going to throw it in there and we need Jayden [Daniels] to be a little more on that edge and be a little more aggressive.”

Against Tennessee, Jayden Daniels and Kayshon Boutte need to be on the same page for this offense to gain some traction. Yes, the youngsters in Malik Nabers, Jack Bech and Brian Thomas Jr. have contributed, but it’s time Boutte has that breakout game we’ve all been waiting for.

READ MORE: Tennessee HC Josh Heupel Discusses LSU QB Jayden Daniels

Kelly harped on the disconnect between Daniels and Boutte this week.

“Part of this is building trust with a new quarterback,” Kelly said on Monday. “Obviously we are trying to get him the football. He’s getting a lot of double coverage. We’re still winning, he’s happy that we’re winning… At the end of the day he’s going to continue to play this game at the next level. His numbers won’t dictate where he gets drafted.”

Contain Hendon Hooker

On the other side of the ball, it’s all about containing Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker in this one. Kelly trusts defensive coordinator Matt House and it comes with good reason. House has dialed up two near flawless game plans in the Tigers’ first two SEC games, hoping that success translates to their game Saturday morning.

“This is an experienced defensive coordinator who knows how to get the guys in position, Kelly said of House. "He communicates very well… Matt’s, I think, experience being in the SEC, understanding the offenses — I don’t think there’s an offense that he hasn’t seen before. He’s got a pretty good system, a system of defense (that) is such that it is set up to be flexible against all the offenses that we do run across in the SEC.”

READ MORE: Brian Kelly Talks Containing Hendon Hooker, Defensive Approach

If the Tigers can keep Hooker’s explosive plays to a minimum, it could be go LSU’s way Saturday morning, but his discipline and efficiency with the ball is something that could have the Volunteers take over.

Predictions

This game has all the makings of being a shootout. Despite 11 a.m. kickoffs not being necessarily a fan favorite, the Tigers are 11-3 all-time in morning games at Tiger Stadium. With the offensive inefficiency coming into this one being one of the major question marks, it’s certainly concerning.

Defensively, Matt House’s unit will have their hands full with the explosiveness of this Volunteers offense. Hendon Hooker and his squad haven’t blinked once all year long, looking like a well-oiled machine through their first four games of the season.

Ultimately it’ll come down to how well this LSU offense clicks Saturday morning. If Mike Denbrock can get his guys playing a more aggressive style of football, it could go the Tigers’ way, but until then, all signs point to the Vols pulling this one off in a shootout. With many believing Tennessee will run away with this one, we think it’ll be much closer than anticipated.

Score Prediction: Tennessee 35, LSU 31