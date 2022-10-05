Tennessee HC Josh Heupel Discusses LSU QB Jayden Daniels

Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel has his team clicking on all cylinders as they head into their matchup against LSU this weekend in Death Valley. It’s been a steady rise in competition each week with their big victory coming against the Florida Gators in Week 4.

Taking on the Tigers this weekend, Coach Heupel sees some comparisons between LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels and Florida signal-caller Anthony Richardson.

“There’s areas that we’ve got to grow that will show up again in this game,” Heupel said. “The quarterback run absolutely is a huge part of the football game. That can be in some read games, but also just as the pocket breaks down or he goes through his progression, his ability to escape.”

"The way they finish runs is probably a little bit different just in their style, but absolutely, the mobility of the quarterback is a huge part of us having to defend that in this football game."

Daniels has had a rollercoaster season through five games for the Tigers. Completing a career-best 67.9% of his throws for 915 yards and six touchdowns, it’s been a rather inconsistent year thus far, but his efficiency with the football has been a positive.

Daniels has no interceptions, but expect him to be more aggressive against Tennessee. Head coach Brain Kelly has harped on his offense needing to be less conservative, meaning more shots are expected to be taken this week.

Another piece of Daniels’ game that mimics Anthony Richardson is his ability to improvise using his legs. Rushing 60 times for 321 yards and three scores on the year, it’s been one of his best attributes, but biggest nightmares.

Many have felt Daniels needs to read through all of his progressions before tucking and running, which is still a work in progress, but one thing is certain: Daniels will compete.

“The way they play and compete, no matter what the scoreboard looks like, you have to be prepared for their best for 60 minutes,” Heupel said of LSU. “They are a resilient team. They’ve done a really good job of creating turnovers, making special teams plays, creating short fields and flipping the way the game’s played here. You can see that from Week 1 all the way through this past week."

The comparison between Daniels and Richardson is certainly there, but there are many differences as well. Look for Daniels to be more aggressive this week and trust his arm. In order for this team to see success, the Tigers must take a few shots and be less conservative.