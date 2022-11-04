Game Preview and Predictions: No. 10 LSU vs. No. 6 Alabama

The Tigers enter their matchup against Alabama looking to make a statement. After consecutive SEC victories, propelling LSU to a Top 10 ranking, it set the table for what’s to transpire this weekend in Death Valley.

As this program continues to rebuild under Brian Kelly, they have jumped hurdle after hurdle, but taking down rival Alabama could prove just how ahead of schedule this program is in their process.

The victory over Ole Miss served as a foundational piece to what this program is building for the future, but Saturday against the Crimson Tide has the chance to be a statement game for the Bayou Bengals.

Here's a dive into the latest betting odds heading into Saturday night, the Kelly vs. Nick Saban dynamic, storylines and predictions:

Betting Odds

After opening as 16.5 point favorites last week, Alabama is currently sitting at 13.5 point favorites, per SI Sportsbook. The oddsmakers predict a relatively high-scoring game and so do we.

The Crimson Tide attain a potent offensive attack led by Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young. Add in a few dynamic wide receivers and running back Jahmyr Gibbs’ versatility, it presents a daunting challenge for LSU.

READ MORE: Brian Kelly Provides Final Updates Ahead of Alabama Matchup

But the Tigers understand the task at hand. With offensive firepower of their own, they matchup well on that side of the ball. Look for Jayden Daniels to come out with something to prove. After back-to-back dominant performances, Daniels has the chance to show this is the new normal.

Brian Kelly vs. Nick Saban: A Rivalry in the Making

Year in and year out it’s a highly anticipated matchup, but this year is different than the past. With both programs ranked in the Top 10, there’s even more hype surrounding what can transpire Saturday night.

Saban took the time to comment on the rivalry, Brian Kelly and what he hopes to get out of Saturday night’s showdown.

READ MORE: QB Colin Hurley Commits to LSU, Reclassifies Into 2024 Class

"They’re very well-coached. This game has always got significant implications,” Saban said. “They’re always ranked, we’re always ranked. It’s kind of a rivalry game that’s always a really important match-up. Brian Kelly has done an outstanding job there bringing his team along, improving each week.”

“We’re gonna have to do a great job of paying attention to detail, preparing for the game so we can get more consistent execution and play for 60 minutes in the game."

The two have faced off before, with Alabama winning in lopsided fashion, but now that the two are in the SEC West it provides a new rivalry.

Brian Kelly Praises Bryce Young, “Best Player in College Football”

The Tigers have struggled to contain quarterbacks who can extend plays with their legs. Starting sluggish against Auburn and Florida, it was their mobility under center that exploited this defense. But LSU has shown growth since then and it’s imperative they stay on that same trajectory against Alabama this weekend.

This weekend they’ll face a tremendous challenge against Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young and his elusiveness on the field. With such a high football IQ paired with his elite decision-making, it puts Young near the top when it comes to best signal-callers in the country.

Kelly detailed what makes Young so special and what this defense must do to slow him down.

“It’s making sure you don’t allow big plays. You have to stay in coverage,” Kelly said. “If he scrambles for a few yards here or there, that’s gonna happen within the structure of the defense, but it’s coming out of coverage and losing your eyes and not staying disciplined.”

Predictions

Ultimately containing Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and keeping their explosive plays in check will put LSU in position to win this one and upset the No. 6 Crimson Tide. With the Tigers' defensive line preparing for their biggest test of the season, they’ll be the deciding factor Saturday night.

On the other side of the ball, can Jayden Daniels continue his hot streak against the Alabama secondary? Can this LSU offensive line contain the Crimson Tide’s dominant front? Time will tell.

Score Prediction: Alabama 34, LSU 28