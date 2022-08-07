Gifted Offensive Weapons in 2023 Class, LSU Racking Up Talent

With the addition of five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr, the offensive weapons this 2023 class attains is remarkable. Reloading at skill positions while adding a key in-state lineman, LSU has reeled in some elite talent.

The Tigers handled business at the defensive line position, sitting comfortable there, but continuing to add some offensive firepower was of the utmost priority for head coach Brian Kelly and this squad.

Here’s a look at few of the gifted athletes this 2023 cycle has added:

Shelton Sampson Jr. - Wide Receiver (5-star)

The top-five wide receiver in the country and No. 3 player in the state of Louisiana looks to continue the rich history of elite wideouts to come through Death Valley.

At 6-foot-4, 185-pounds, Sampson Jr. is a physical, high-flying wide receiver who succeeds at fighting off pressure when reaching the ball at its highest point. The Baton Rouge native gives the Tigers a dynamic wideout who can add to an already loaded receiver room.

Jalen Brown - Wide Receiver - (4-star)

The Miami, Fla. speedster, before Sampson Jr., was the highest rated prospect to commit to the Tigers in early July. At 6-foot-1, 170-pounds, Brown is a quick, vertical threat receiver with phenomenal technique to separate himself from defenders.

The duo of Brown and Sampson Jr. gives LSU the next great one-two punch for the future. Brown told LSU Country his expectations once in Death Valley alongside Sampson Jr.:

“Me and Shelton, if he comes to LSU, is going to be crazy,” Brown said. “There’s always that duo at LSU that competes for a national championship. Odell and Jarvis. Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson. I feel like him and I would be the next generation of that duo.”

Kaleb Jackson - Running Back (4-star)

Baton Rouge native and four-star running back Kaleb Jackson gave LSU and head coach Brian Kelly a massive in-state commitment in early July. Jackson will be accompanied in the backfield by Trey Holly, another Louisiana native and highly regarded 2023 prospect.

The 5-foot-10, 200-pound recruit is a top prospect in Louisiana and a top 10 running back in the class of 2023. For Kelly and his staff to keep the Baton Rouge native home and pair him next to Trey Holly is important after the departure of Tre Bradford this week. Jackson and Holly, like Sampson Jr. and Brown, can provide the Tigers with a gifted one-two punch long term.

Tyree Adams - Offensive Lineman (4-star)

The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder has flown up the rankings in the 2023 class with a chance to develop even further under offensive line coach Brad Davis once on campus. Providing LSU with some New Orleans culture, Adams has significant ties that could help the Tigers in the future as well.

Adams became offensive line commit No. 2 in the 2023 class after Georgia native Paul Mubenga committed in July as well. Landing Adams provides the Tigers with a player who can dominate in the trenches and make the engine of this offense go.

Final Thoughts

The Tigers also welcome high three-star wide receiver Kyle Parker, an under the radar prospect out of Texas. With a dominant senior season, we could very well see Parker elevate his status before it’s all said and done.

A major domino to fall LSU’s way was four-star running back Trey Holly, who became one of the first commits in this 2023 class. Holly is an elite back who can shake defenders with finesse while putting his head down and plowing over defenders.

A number of skill position players in this class thus far, the Tigers sit in great position as they put the finishing touches on their 2023 class this fall.