LSU Commit Jalen Brown Ready To Be Next Great WR Out Of Death Valley

LSU added a lethal weapon to their 2023 class after the commitment of Miami native Jalen Brown in early July. The coveted wide receiver became one of the hottest names on the market this summer, ultimately selecting the Tigers over Miami and Michigan, among others.

The recruiting process wasn’t always smooth sailing for Brown, who certainly felt the highs and lows of being such a highly touted prospect.

“It was quite the journey. It’s been a lot of ups and downs,” Brown told LSU Country. “But overall it was a pretty fun process being able to visit schools and just travel around the country to different colleges. I’ve had experiences a lot of people don’t get to have.”

When Brian Kelly was at Notre Dame, he recruited Brown significantly, but once he took over at LSU alongside a deep recruiting coaching staff, this program put their foot on the gas to land the Miami native.

“We talk on a daily basis. It got to a point where I can basically talk to them [the coaching staff] about anything football related or not,” Brown said. “I got close to (Brian) Kelly when he was at Notre Dame. Coach (Cortez) Hankton when he was at Georgia. So it’s been built over time.”

Related: Tigers Gain Commitment From Big-Time Wide Receiver Jalen Brown

Brown shut down the recruitment process before his senior year, wanting to focus solely on winning in his final high school season. The commitment of the star-studded wide receiver trickled down the totem pole. Once Brown announced he’d be taking his talent to Baton Rouge, this 2023 class blew up.

After Brown came Kaleb Jackson, after Jackson came Paul Mubenga and so on. Players wanting to team up with such a gifted athlete and utilizing their skill sets as one builds for the future. For Brown, it ultimately came down to this new era of LSU football.

“There were a lot of things, a lot of different coaches, but I felt like for me it was pretty much the culture,” Brown said of his decision. “Pretty much the environment that they’re building at LSU.”

Related: Five-Star Wide Receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. Announces Commitment Date

But this 2023 class isn’t finished yet and Brown has his foot on the gas to secure Baton Rouge native Shelton Sampson Jr. The five-star wide receiver announces his college college decision this Saturday with LSU heavily in the mix.

A Brown-Sampson Jr. duo could be the next great one-two punch of wide receivers to run through this program.

“Me and Shelton, if he comes to LSU, is going to be crazy,” Brown said. “There’s always that duo at LSU that competes for a national championship. Odell and Jarvis. Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson. I feel like him and I would be the next generation of that duo.”

It won’t be long until Brown is on campus. The gifted wideout is set to enroll early and be with this program in January.

“I’m enrolling early, I can’t wait to be a Tiger,” Brown said.

LSU reeled in one of the nation’s top vertical threats in Brown, who is next in line to carry on the tradition of elite wide receivers to roll through Death Valley. The Miami native is prepared to bring his energy and swagger to Baton Rouge where he’ll be accompanied by an elite-level 2023 class.