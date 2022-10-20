Harold Perkins, BJ Ojulari Due for Big Games Against Ole Miss

After LSU defeated Florida, the morale of this team began trending upward. This season hasn’t been simple, but Brian Kelly and his program have continued to make statement after statement.

It started after handling business against Mississippi State to get SEC play rolling. Yes, there have been hiccups this season, including losses to both Florida State and Tennessee, but this team continues to show fight as opposed to throwing in the towel.

LSU is set to face another Top 10 opponent this weekend when No. 7 Ole Miss heads to Baton Rouge. A game that can open the eyes of many, its importance goes without saying.

Here are a few pieces to monitor ahead of the matchup:

Harold Perkins' Usage

It’s rare to see a true freshman play with such poise and tenacity while representing a major brand like LSU, but that is precisely what Harold Perkins has done through seven games for the Tigers.

After getting significant snaps against Mississippi State in the Bayou Bengals’ SEC opener, the youngster put it all together to prove he’s arrived. He isn’t just holding his own. He’s becoming a star in the blink of an eye.

In the loss to Tennessee, Perkins didn’t see the field much due to a scheme that limited his ability, but this week will be different. In order for this defense to click, it’s imperative he’s on the field most of the game.

Can Jayden Daniels Continue This Hot Streak?

From start to finish it was a masterclass performance by Jayden Daniels last weekend against Florida. Daniels completed 23-of-32 passes for 349 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for 44 yards and punching in three more scores.

LSU’s offense scored touchdowns on each of their first six drives. Flawless may not be the best word to describe this unit with the way Daniels was spreading the rock around while utilizing his legs to his advantage. It was masterclass.

How can he utilize his dual-threat abilities with Ole Miss keying in on him? Time will tell, but in order for LSU to be successful, Daniels must be on his A-game.

Defensive Line Must Come Prepared

Ole Miss brings in one of the top rushing attacks in the country. Led by Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans, the one-two punch consistently dominates on the ground, but All-American candidate BJ Ojulari and this defensive line will have something to say about that this weekend.

Ojulari has left his mark in just about every SEC game, but Saturday night gives him a chance to level up a notch. Along with Ojulari, this entire defensive line must come to play in Death Valley.

It’s no secret the Rebels’ offensive line is talented, but the battle in the trenches will be what decides this game. With an LSU defense that has struggled against the run game this season, how will they respond this weekend against Ole Miss?