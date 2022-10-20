Three LSU Players to Watch Against Ole Miss

Brian Kelly and his LSU Tigers must come to play early against Ole Miss on Saturday. In order to see success against the Rebels, it’s imperative the Bayou Bengals play with a sense of urgency and capitalize on their chances sooner rather than later as they did against Florida a week ago.

Ole Miss brings to Death Valley one of the hottest offenses in college football, but LSU certainly has the weapons to slow things down. Who must show up against the Rebels for this team to come out with a victory?

Here are three LSU players to watch this weekend:

BJ Ojulari - Defensive End

Ole Miss brings in one of the top rushing attacks in the country. Led by Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans, the one-two punch consistently dominates on the ground, but All-American candidate BJ Ojulari will have something to say about that this weekend.

READ MORE: Three Ole Miss Players to Watch Against LSU

Ojulari has left his mark in just about every SEC game, but Saturday night gives him a chance to leave take it up a notch. Along with Ojulari, this entire defensive line must level up in Death Valley.

It’s no secret the Rebels’ offensive line is talented, but the battle in the trenches will be what decides this game. With an LSU defense that has struggled against the run game this season, how will they respond this weekend against Ole Miss?

Mekhi Garner - Cornerback

To this point, Garner is one of the top rated cornerbacks in the SEC, but his performance against the Rebels could be yet another statement game for the physically gifted defensive back.

In order for LSU to be effective, it’ll come down to both Garner’s leadership abilities and limiting the dynamic wide receivers Ole Miss attains.

READ MORE: Grading LSU's Defense Against Florida

Look for Garner to level up as he faces off against another Top 10 team in Tiger Stadium. As he continues proving he can hang with the big dogs in the SEC, Garner has the chance to make his presence felt in one of the more highly anticipated matchups of the year for LSU.

Kayshon Boutte - Wide Receiver

This one should come as no surprise. After a dominant performance last weekend, Boutte looked back to his old ways against Florida. Can he carry that success into LSU’s matchup against Ole Miss this weekend in Death Valley?

READ MORE: State of the LSU WR Room

The All–American wide receiver and Jayden Daniels appear to finally be on the same page as we hit the back end of the Tigers’ 2022 schedule. Growing their relationship to put this offense in better position is the main message and a big game against the Rebels can go a long way.

“I always talk to Kayshon. That's my little brother,” Daniels said. “It was a conversation we had on the sidelines after the game. He's going to bounce back. Everyone knows what he can do. Everyone in the world knows what he can do. Like I said, I'm here for him and he's here for me.”