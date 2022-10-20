LSU Hosting Daylen Austin For Official Visit This Weekend

The Tigers will host 2023 4-star cornerback, and LSU commit, Daylen Austin for a visit to Death Valley this weekend. Austin has been a hot name on the recruitment trail, taking his fair share of visits across the country as Early National Signing Day approaches.

Austin, a Long Beach, Calif. native, is fresh off of a visit to Oregon, taking in the atmosphere while remaining committed to the Tigers. The shutdown cornerback has taken his senior year by storm with many preparing to see his ranking continue rising before it’s all said and done.

Depth in the secondary is of the utmost important when it comes to this 2023 recruiting class, which makes Austin’s commitment that much more valuable. For the Tigers, it’s imperative they keep their foot on the gas for him, making it huge to get him on campus this weekend against No. 7 Ole Miss.

Austin’s relationship with Brian Kelly is what drew him to Baton Rouge, stating that is one of the main factors in what led him to commit to LSU.

"Brian Kelly moved from Notre Dame and he had already recruited me when he was up at Notre Dame," Austin told SI All-American. "And then Coach (Robert) Steeples, he started recruiting me as soon as he got there."

"I knew they wanted me and when I got up there I felt the vibe," he recalled of his visit to Baton Rouge. "Just the history behind LSU, the culture and everything. They already got the name 'DBU.’ Even though Corey Raymond still left they're still gonna be on a pedestal. I already pictured myself playing in the SEC."

Schools specifically recruiting Austin are Michigan State, Penn State, Oklahoma and Oregon. Austin has already been to Michigan State, growing a close relationship with them due to his uncle being close with head coach Mel Tucker, but Austin plans to take a few more visits as well this fall.

Looking to visit the four schools this fall, along with LSU, Austin has a busy stretch coming up during his senior season. The lockdown cornerback still remains locked in with LSU, but wants to still get the most of his recruiting experience.

"I'm still strong with LSU but I wanna get my full high school recruiting experience and take all of my official visits. So that's all that is," he said.

Austin will arrive in Baton Rouge on Friday to begin his weekend visit to LSU. The chance to get one-on-one time with Coach Kelly and the rest of this staff is a huge victory for this program as they continue pushing for one of their top commitments in the 2023 class.