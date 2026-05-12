Here Is The Path to Playing Time for LSU Freshman WR Corey Barber Jr.

The LSU Tigers enter the 2026 season with potentially the No. 1 overall roster class in the country when factoring in portal and high school recruitment. This means some talented veterans and true freshman will be at head coach Lane Kiffin's disposal as the team aims to contend for a national championship.

Among these is four-star wide receiver Corey Barber Jr., who is one of multiple 2026 recruits that flipped their commitment from Ole Miss to LSU once Kiffin took the job. Barber's decision to head to Baton Rouge gave the Tigers one of the best young wide receivers in the SEC but he will have some veteran talent playing ahead of him on the depth chart next season.

LSU added a whopping nine wide receivers out of the portal this offseason, meaning Barber will have to watch most of the season from the sidelines if he can't find a quick way to overcome his inexperience and earn his way onto the field for key snaps. Injuries could certainly play a role in Barber eventually see depth snaps as a freshman but there's a few other reasons why he could find playing time.

Corey Barber Jr.'s Versatility Could Set Him Apart

LSU Tigers wide receiver Kyle Parker reacts to making a first down against Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive back Nazir Ward (not pictured) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Barber Jr. rose up the 2026 high school rankings due to his versatlitly. Per Gabe Brooks of 247Sports, he was seen as a receiver that could play both outside or inside at slot along with having an impact in the return game.

This kind of skill set combined with impressive athleticim will give Barber a chance to impress coaches during fall camp. The hope is that this will give Kiffin and wide receivers coach George McDonald no choice but to find a role for Barber in the offense.

The Rest of LSU's WRs Are New to The Offense Also

Aside from Winston Watkins, who followed Kiffin from Ole Miss to LSU, the rest of the team's wide receivers will be new to the offense next season.

Despite not having any career snaps under his belt, this means that there's an even playing ground with Barber and some of the other transfers when it comes to picking up the offense and earning a spot on the depth chart.

Performance on the field obviously factors in as well to that decision, but there's not much questioning the talent across the board in the receiving room. It may very well be the little things that help seperate players apart on the depth chart, which means Barber will need to take advantage.

At best, Barber will be hoping to earn reps as the No. 4 or No. 5 receiver next season. Maybe one or two big games with a handful of a touchdowns and some impacful plays along the way. No one's expecting Barber to somehow emerge as LSU's leading wideout but there's definitely potential for him to contribute in a notable way.

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