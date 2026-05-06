Winston Watkins is Set Up for Major Success at LSU in 2026

After LSU head coach Lane Kiffin's departure from Ole Miss, the Tigers committed to recruiting the best transfer portal class in the 2026 cycle that features some of the biggest names to enter the portal — including a few former Rebels players.

Among those who followed Kiffin from Ole Miss to LSU was wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr., who will be entering his second season of collegiate play after seeing some field action with the Rebels.

Joining the ranks of the purple and gold, however, Watkins is set up to have a break-out year in tune with the highly potent offense that Kiffin and Co. put together over the offseason.

Watkins Trends Upward in LSU's Depth Chart, Set to Be an Immediate Starter

Sep 27, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Winston Watkins (17) runs after a catch during the second quarter against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

While with the Rebels, Watkins enjoyed a considerable amount of field time during his first year of collegiate action. With 372 yards and a single touchdown on 26 receptions, the former four-star prospect from Venice, Florida, showed his potential to be an explosive playmaker who can extend the game, with an average of 14.3 yards per catch.

At 5-foot-10 and 172 pounds, Watkins isn't the largest target but has the route-running skills to make up for it. His twitchy and agile plays turned heads despite his small stature and he received interest from a high number of D1 universities, including in-state teams like Florida, Florida State and Miami.

Watkins' transfer to LSU ended in his favor, as he now holds the first-string position as transfer redshirt junior quarterback Sam Leavitt's slot pass-catcher. Along with Watkins will be senior Jayce Brown at X and redshirt junior Jackson Harris at Z.

Leavitt's elite experience with Arizona State turned him into the best quarterback prospect for the Tigers to get their hands on out of the transfer portal, and Watkins will be in good company as Leavitt takes on his first year in the SEC. Leavitt is noted as a true dual-threat quarterback, and seeing his passing abilities extend to Watkins' route-running talent should be a fun watch for college football fans.

The Tigers are heading into their first year in the Kiffin era, and already it has been marked by a dynamic offense that seems ready to put all the pieces together to turn around the LSU football program, which hasn't seen much success in recent seasons.

However, if the offseason plans follow through as the college football season draws near, it won't just be the program that enjoys success — it could result in a breakout year for Watkins as one of the most talented slot receivers in the conference.

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