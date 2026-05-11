The Best Case Scenario For the 2026 LSU Tigers

With head coach Lane Kiffin's arrival in Baton Rouge and the subsequent drastic improvements made in LSU's football program, the expectations for the Tigers in 2026 are sky high.

Despite recruiting the No. 1 transfer portal class and being on the way to pulling in the No. 1 group of 2027 prospects, it's still important to note that the new era of LSU football under Kiffin won't necessarily start off with immediate success in terms of a national title.

Hype aside, this will be a rebuilding year as the Tigers navigate what football under Kiffin looks like in Death Valley and hope to firmly cement themselves as contenders within the SEC once again.

The Best Scenario For LSU: A Well-Rounded Regular Season And A Chance to Play Afterward

Harlem Berry 22, LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. October 25, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There's no doubt that Kiffin is making historic changes to the Tigers' football program, and the moves are of such impact that they can easily bring LSU back into national relevance very soon. However, the biggest goals — developing NFL-caliber athletes and bringing home a national title — start with gradual improvements. For LSU, that's what this season will likely be about.

With a small group of returners and a relatively high volume of new faces on the Tigers' roster, LSU ranks in the bottom five in terms of odds to win a conference title. Facing Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Texas, Alabama and Tennessee, the Tigers have a difficult schedule ahead of them that involves teams that have a higher number of returners to solidify their dominance.

So what can LSU hope for out of the 2026-27 season if a conference title isn't necessarily within grasp?

For any team currently rebuilding a developed and experienced roster, the best goal within reach is to end with a well-rounded regular season that squeezes them into postseason play. The Tigers have a good chance to end regular season play with 10 wins, and that's without pulling any major upsets. There's an even better chance that some of those upsets will happen, pushing LSU into postseason contention with an opportunity to make a playoff run.

For an LSU team that has struggled to pull itself out of the mid-tier of the SEC for the majority of college football's recent seasons, achieving those two goals would be a major improvement that puts the Tigers on track to go from a wildcard team to an actual contender.

If Kiffin pulls off that transition in his first year as LSU's head coach, he'll also be putting himself on track to bring the Tigers back to national title chatter with a historic turnaround, especially as a second year in the Kiffin era will add a sense of stability to both the staff and the roster.

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