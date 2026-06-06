How Big Of A Season Could LSU Tigers WR Jayce Brown Actually Have?

It will feel like the blink of an eye, but for now, the LSU Tigers' opening game against the Clemson Tigers feels like it is lifetimes away.

The wait is dragging on because Tigers fans are excited about the new era of their program with head coach Lane Kiffin. Kiffin brings his offensive mind to a program that looked like they weren't even aware of what the term offense actually meant last season.

However, no matter what plays Coach Kiffin can dial up, the Tigers will still need the talent to make those plays. Today, we highlight transfer wide receiver Jayce Brown. How big of a season can the former Kansas State Wildcats star actually have?

Greener Pastures

Oct 4, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Jayce Brown (1) reacts after making a catch without his helmet against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Brown spent the first three seasons of his collegiate career at Kansas State. In his 2025 junior season, the talented wide receiver continued to build off a strong sophomore campaign on a team that didn't have a lot of talent built around him to succeed.

Last season, Brown finished with 712 receiving yards and five touchdown receptions. The Wildcats' offense also had a wrinkle that allowed Brown to show off his speed. The now Tigers receiver had seven rushes last season for 116 yards and one rushing touchdown.

In his sophomore season, Brown had a career high in receiving yards with 823 yards, and matched his touchdown receptions total from last year with five.

Elevation Of Talent

Oct 4, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Jayce Brown (1) protects the ball against Baylor Bears cornerback Caldra Williford (18) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Brown was clearly a diamond in the rough with the Wildcats this season. This year, the transfer receiver is hoping that it will be a thing of the past. The Tigers brought in the number one transfer portal quarterback in former Arizona State star Sam Leavitt. If this duo can find their connection this summer, the Tigers' offense will be humming at speeds not seen during the Brian Kelly era.

It's always a big season in Baton Rouge when it comes to football. However, this season has a special feel to it. The excitement in the air as it pertains to a new era, mixed with a fresh batch of talent that everyone is saying will make the Tigers competitive in year one under Kiffin, and you have a recipe that will feed a fan base that is starving.

But if the Tigers want to take part in a deep College Football Playoff run, they will need players like Brown to meet their expectations.

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