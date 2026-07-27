Why the Transfer Portal Works Better for LSU Than Most Programs

The LSU Tigers football team is gearing up for what could be a very special season once they take the field in 2026.

Expectations are never lowered in Baton Rouge, which is why they've brought in head coach Lane Kiffin to bring the program back to national prominence.

This season, Coach Kiffin and his staff will be leaning on the transfer portal in a big way. Actually, if things go the way Tigers fans hope they do, Baton Rouge will become the prime destination for those looking for a new home in the future.

No Better Place For A Fresh Start

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Looking at the talent the Tigers brought in through the transfer portal this season, it's clear why someone would think this program is the top destination for transfers.

From quarterback Sam Leavitt to offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, Kiffin has compiled an all-star list of portal additions. So, why does everyone want to play for the Tigers?

The answer feels pretty obvious: it's what Coach Kiffin can bring to the table for these players. Just look at last season, when the now-LSU head coach was leading the Ole Miss Rebels.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin talks with quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) during a college football game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. Ole Miss defeated Mississippi State 38-19 in the Egg Bowl. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss was just looking for an opportunity when he transferred to Oxford. Chambliss wasn't even the starting quarterback when the season began.

However, Kiffin didn't bring him in as an experiment. Kiffin saw the talent in Chambliss, and with their combined talents, the quarterback exploded on the college football scene in 2025.

Leavitt hopes to be the next talented quarterback to elevate his game under Kiffin, and there are no signs saying that won't happen this season.

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's no doubt that Kiffin is considered one of the top offensive minds in the game. The Tigers getting him to come to Baton Rouge will be a massive swing in the SEC, as well as the entire country.

That is why so many in the media are high on the Tigers in Kiffin's first season with the program. They know the Tigers' head coach gets the best out of his players, and on paper, this team has a lot of elite talent.

This is a conversation surrounding offensive talk, but the defense can't be forgotten. Given the NIL abilities of this program and the talent on this coaching staff, coming to Baton Rouge for a fresh start would seem like a no-brainer to most.

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