Ole Miss vs. Texas Prediction, Odds for SEC Tournament 1st Round
The Ole Miss Rebels and Texas Longhorns both stumbled to the finish in the regular season.
Ole Miss won just one of its final 13 games, an upset victory at Auburn, for a 12-19 record overall. Meanwhile, Texas lost four of its final five games to fall to 18-13 on the year after a relatively strong start.
Texas won the first meeting this season 79-68 at home back on February 7.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this SEC Tournament matchup.
Ole Miss vs. Texas Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss +6.5 (-112)
- Texas -6.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss +220
- Texas -270
Total
- 144.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Ole Miss vs. Texas How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 11
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Ole Miss record: 12-19
- Texas record: 18-13
Ole Miss vs. Texas Betting Trends
- Ole Miss is 10-20 ATS this season
- Texas is 16-14 ATS this season
- The OVER is 20-10 in Ole Miss games this season
- The OVER is 19-11 in Texas games this season
Ole Miss vs. Texas Key Players to Watch
Dailyn Swain, Guard, Texas Longhorns
Dailyn Swain has a chance to improve his draft stock with a strong SEC Tournament performance. The junior guard ranks 115th in the nation with 17.7 points per game, and he ended the season with 11 or more points in seven straight games, including 16 or more in six of those seven contests.
Swain was held to just 7 points on 2 of 5 shooting in the first meeting against Ole Miss, so he’ll be looking for a better showing tonight under the bright lights in Nashville.
Ole Miss vs. Texas Prediction and Pick
These two teams have one thing in common: OVERs. Ole Miss has gone OVER the total in exactly two-thirds of its games, with Texas coming one OVER shy of that at 19-11.
There were 147 points in the first meeting, with the total set at 145.5, and now we get a point lower in the rematch.
Texas scored and allowed 85 or more points in each of its last two games. This should be another high-scoring affair in the SEC Tournament.
Pick: OVER 144.5 (-112)
