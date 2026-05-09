Paul Finebaum's Latest Take On Lane Kiffin Is Way Off

Since being hired as LSU's newest head coach last December, Lane Kiffin has taken over college football news headlines. Now, the newest headline labels him as the top contender of the most overrated college coaches list.

SEC network analyst Paul Finebaum recently appeared on the Crain & Cone podcast, where he talked about his overrated coaches list without a CFP appearance, wanting to put Kiffin at the top.

The Argument

Nov 28, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin speaks with ESPN reporter Marty Smith before the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Finebaum argues that Kiffin will guarantee the top spot on his overrated coaches list if the Tigers don't make it to the playoffs this season.

"It's so hard to give him total credit for what happened last year because he did not do the most important thing on the Ole Miss schedule. He didn't win those playoff games, he didn't beat Georgia," said Finebaum.

Well, yes, that is true. Kiffin had already signed his seven-year, $91 million contract before Ole Miss took the field in the 2025 college football playoffs.

But even Kiffin doesn't see the college football playoffs this year, with the Tigers this time, that still shouldn't make him overrated. Especially not the most overrated coach in college football.

The Reasoning

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Kiffin, even with his long resumé of appearing on various college coaching staffs and two NFL positions, is brand new to Baton Rouge. And that's not a bad thing. Which he proved early.

In the few months Kiffin has been with the Tigers, he's already made history. Without even coaching a snap in Death Valley. He completely redid his roster, shaping the No. 1 recruiting class for 2026, while also enhancing the coaching staff with experienced coaches from the offense and defense.

While it's a huge addition to the already established program, it's different than the regular offseason for the Tigers. It would be for any program. When comparing Kiffin's moves to fellow college coaches, especially in the SEC, the label shouldn't be overrated, rather impressive.

The lab-created talent that is on Kiffin's new roster can almost guarantee the Tigers will clinch a playoff berth, for the first time since 2019. And when they do, Kiffin won't be anywhere near the overrated coaches list, especially not in the top spot.

While he is a coach who hasn't had a CFP appearance, he certainly isn't overrated. His multi-million dollar contract, the reaction he got when arriving in Louisiana and the multiple, top-ranked players that have signed with LSU are enough to prove that.

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