How to Watch/Listen: No. 16 LSU Football Season Opener at UCLA

For many in Louisiana, the next several weeks will go on without power. Following Hurricane Ida, there are reportedly 900,000 customers without power in Orleans Parish alone following a catastrophic Entergy transmission tower collapse that will likely take weeks to repair.

So for those looking to an escape to watch LSU open its season at UCLA, finding a place to watch the game could be very tricky. It'll make radio likely the easiest assessable way to keep up with the game.

LSU is currently in Houston preparing for the first game before flying out to Los Angeles on Thursday. Coach Ed Orgeron said the team has been focused despite the difficult circumstances of packing up and traveling to Houston.

"The Houston Texans were great, they gave us the stadium yesterday, great hospitality," Orgeron said on Off the Bench. "All our thoughts and our prayers are with our great fans in the state of Louisiana, we're hurting for them but I promise you our guys are dialed in. We'll play a great game for our fans."

As far as the Bruins are concerned, Orgeron said the biggest improvement the staff took away from the game over the weekend was the improvement in the running game. UCLA rushed for 244 yards against Hawaii and Orgeron said that the biggest key will be how the defensive line fares with the ground game.

Below are the times, TV and radio listings and odds for Saturday evening's season opener:

TV: Fox (7:30 p.m.)

Radio: Baton Rouge (98.1 or 104.5 FM), New Orleans (870 AM or 105.3 FM)

A complete list of radio stations available can be found here.

Odds: LSU (-3)