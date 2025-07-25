Nico Iamaleava Closes Book on Tennessee Exit While Eyeing Fresh Start at UCLA
LAS VEGAS — Quarterback Nico Iamaleava, the most controversial college football transfer of the last several years, spoke at Big Ten media days Thursday as a UCLA Bruin. Naturally, many of the questions he encountered were about the manner in which he left his old team, Tennessee.
“It was a lot,” Iamaleava said. “It was a tough situation to be in. At the end of the day I did what was best for me. That was getting back home to my family while still competing at the highest level. And yeah, man, it was a crazy week, but I’m only focused on my future now and I’m excited to be a part of UCLA.”
Iamaleava was coming off a strong sophomore season as the starter for the Volunteers when he did not attend practice the day before the Tennessee spring game in mid-April. There were reports of an NIL dispute with Tennessee, which was scheduled to pay him $2.4 million last year, with Iamaleava’s camp allegedly asking for more money.
By the day of the spring game, Iamaleava was gone. It was never fully clear whether he left or the Vols pushed him out, but Thursday Iamaleava portrayed his departure as his decision.
He cited “false reports that made me not feel comfortable in the position I was in.” When asked what false reports he was referring to, he said, “Just false stuff about whether it was a financial thing or not. My driving factor to come back home was my family and I hope every Tennessee fan understands that it was really one of the hardest decisions that I ever had to make.”
Credit UCLA for bringing Iamaleava to this setting, and not shielding him from the questions that were sure to come. He deflected quite a few inquiries about his Tennessee departure and did not provide a lot of specifics on the situation, but he was available for nearly 30 minutes. It should be easier for him to move on now.
After being labeled the face of NIL and transfer portal upheaval in the sport, Iamaleava said, “I don’t really speak on NIL.” He said he leaves the business side of college football to his business team, agents and father.
He said he largely stays off social media and tuned out the criticism that was aimed his way. (“I don’t really care,” he said.) But he didn’t want to be portrayed as a mercenary who is only playing college football for the money, or because he has to for three years before heading to the NFL.
“I love college football,” he said. “Everything that goes on with my name, that’s not going to change my love for the game. I love playing football at this level and obviously everybody has to move on, but I’m where my feet are and right now I’m a UCLA football player. I’m excited to go represent.”
Asked whether NIL can be a divisive factor in locker rooms, Iamaleava said no.
“From the locker rooms I’ve been a part of, everybody wants to see each other win,” he said. “I have nothing but respect for guys that are trying to go out there and get theirs. If they rightfully deserve that, that’s theirs.”
It has been reported that Iamaleava is receiving less money at UCLA than he would have if he stayed at Tennessee, and he is playing for a considerably less established program. The Volunteers are coming off a 10–3 season and a College Football Playoff appearance, while the Bruins are trying to upgrade from a 5–7 debut season for coach DeShaun Foster.
Iamaleava’s late arrival at UCLA meant an instant demotion for Joey Aguilar, who had transferred in as the presumptive starter from Appalachian State. In what could be considered the first quarterback trade in college football history, Aguilar then filled the vacancy Iamaleava left at Tennessee. Meanwhile, Iamaleava is playing catch-up integrating with his new teammates.
“It has been accelerated since I got there,” Iamaleava said. “I knew I was behind and I knew I needed to get in that playbook and get with the guys and build rapport. We’ve been working this whole summer and y’all will see what we got first game.”