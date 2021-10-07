How to Watch/Listen to LSU Football at No. 16 Kentucky

Tigers square off with Wildcats at 6:30 p.m. in Lexington, looking for momentum swinging win to season

LSU needs a win to start salvaging its 2021 season that's off to another rocky start. While on the field has sometimes looked like a mess, the mood in the locker room hasn't changed for this group as players are still very much bought in to rectifying this season, starting with a road matchup in Lexington this weekend.

Kentucky is a team that will try and run the ball and make sure the game clock is on its side, a conservative offensive approach that has worked and help lead them to a 5-0 record. A part of that also is that the defense has in large part held up in the process, including completely shutting down Florida's offense last week.

This is a Wildcats offense that can be vulnerable if LSU can shut down running back Chris Rodriguez, who currently leads the conference in rushing. The Tigers have done a much better job since the UCLA game of shutting down the run, most recently against Tank Bigsby and Auburn a week ago.

The real challenge will be on this offense, which is facing plenty of questions about its tempo heading into the matchup. It's surely one of the biggest areas LSU has addressed in practice and should likely look more like what was seen against Central Michigan and Mississippi State. Coach Ed Orgeron said a commitment to the run would also help the offense start to become more than one dimensional.

"We need to be more committed to the run, we're doing some different things this week hopefully that can help us," Orgeron said. "It's a combination of commitment to the run, the style of run we're doing and I think that has more to do with it than anything."

Time: 6:30 p.m.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Baton Rouge (98.1 or 104.5 FM), New Orleans (870 AM or 105.3 FM)

A complete list of radio stations available can be found here.

SI Sportsbook Odds: Point Spread LSU, +3.5

Money Line LSU, +140