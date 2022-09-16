How to Watch/Listen: LSU vs Mississippi State

The Tigers enter a challenging matchup against a conference foe in Mississippi State Saturday night. Head coach Brian Kelly is set to make his SEC debut against a Bulldogs offense that will put LSU’s defense to the test, but depth in the secondary could favor the Tigers in this one.

Preparation for this game is much different than other opponents due to their rather one-dimensional offensive approach, but Kelly and the Tigers will be prepared for whatever is thrown their way.

"If you get too cute on defense, that's where you get exposed," Kelly said. "Or you try to do one thing to take it away. If you play too much man (coverage). If you play too much three-man rush. If you try to be one-dimensional defensively, that's where you get in trouble."

Here are the best ways to watch and listen to the matchup Saturday:

Game Information: LSU Tigers vs Mississippi State Bulldogs

Current Records: LSU Tigers (1-1) vs Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0)

Date/Time: Saturday, September 17 at 5:00 PM

Where: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge, LA

TV/Streaming: ESPN, FuboTV

Commentators: TV: Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George

ESPN Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons

Radio:

LSU Sports Radio Network

Baton Rouge - WDGL-FM 98.1

Baton Rouge - WBRP-FM 107.3

Baton Rouge - WNXX/KYPY-FM 104.5/104.9

Baton Rouge - WTGE-FM 100.7

New Orleans - WWL-AM/FM 870/105.3

New Orleans - WWWL-FM/AM 92.9/1350