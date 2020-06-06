There’s no shortage of in-state talent for LSU to consider recruiting. Here’s a group of four prospects that could truly bolster LSU’s future rosters.

Sometimes it’s necessary to dive deep into film evaluation to truly know how good a player can be. For the cases of the next four prospects, they are all “three clippers” as I call it. That simply means, after watching three clips, it’s obvious that each prospect holds immense potential and can play for any major college football program. These players should not be considered anything other than big-time recruits.

Can LSU land at least two of these talented prospects? If it does, it can positively impact the 2021 recruiting class.

Brian Thomas, WR, 6-4, 195, Walker (La.) High School

This is a player featured earlier this year by LSU Country, and Tiger fans will likely hear this young man’s name over and over and over again. He lives 30 minutes from LSU, provides playmaking ability, and fits LSU’s wide-open offense quite well. There’s also another key point about Thomas and possibly signing with LSU.

If not LSU, there’s a really good chance he’s going to line up against the Tigers. Alabama and Texas A & M, among many other top-notch programs, would love to sign Thomas. It’s a double whammy for the Tigers if either of the SEC foes sign Thomas. As for his play on the gridiron, he’s the bonafide outside wide receiver that cornerbacks hate in the red zone.

His 6-foot-4 frame is a nightmare during jump balls, back-shoulder fade passes, and anytime defenders press Thomas at the line of scrimmage. Additionally, he’s a long strider in the open field that eats up real estate quicker than most realize.

LSU appears to be the best bet, but the Tigers will be in for a recruiting battle until the end. Here’s a look at Walker’s junior film.

Sage Ryan, ATH, 6-0, 190, Lafayette (La.) Lafayette Christian Academy

If you sought to find an all-around athlete, Ryan would be a sure-fire recruit to watch. This holds true across the country, not just the state of Louisiana. He’s a legitimate talent at five possible college positions: safety, cornerback, rover, running back, and wide receiver.

Why list so many positions? Ryan already proved he plays smart, possesses the natural physical talent to make lateral moves much smaller players usually make, and he’s very strong for a 190-pound prospect. In short, he could be trained to play almost any skill position. He’s that talented.

Ryan can certainly play safety, but keep in mind he’s still growing. He could absolutely end up at rover, or if one will, the hybrid linebacker position that often lines up over a slot wide receiver.

He’s also capable of moving to offense and being a wide receiver or running back because of his quickness, lateral burst and strength. In short, Ryan, the cousin of running backs coach Kevin Faulk, is just a really good football player.

LSU needs to be able to consistently bring in versatile athletes like Ryan. He would provide a lot of help to the Tigers’ defense because he could move to different positions, and offensively he could do the same. As with Thomas, if Ryan does not come to LSU, he could very well end up playing for a SEC rival. Big-time talent.

Chris Hilton, WR, 5-11, 170, Zachary (La.) High School

This is another young man that can change games. Speed, moves, natural at catching the football, and the ability to play multiple wide receiver positions make Hilton a must get for the Tigers. Like Walker, Hilton lives about 30 minutes from the LSU campus. LSU cannot allow this young man to head to Alabama, Texas A & M, Arkansas, Georgia, etc.

If LSU can place Hilton next to Walker, who’s the defense going to double team? Good luck. That’s how college football will be played moving forward. The best teams need linemen, yes, but you better be dynamic outside the hashes or you will be lit up like the Fourth of July.

Hilton simply personifies a spread wide receiver. He’s electric. The film does not lie, nor does anyone need to explain it any further. Just watch the film.

Destyn Pazon, WR, 6-0, 170, New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr

Playing for one of the best programs in the greater New Orleans area, Pazon represents a style of play similar to Hilton. He’s an explosive wide receiver from the outset of his route, and can quickly change direction and make defenders miss within a short-space area. He’s dynamic.

Pazon also could play cornerback, in terms of simply evaluating raw talent. Like with any other prospect, versatility to play multiple positions matters. With Pazon’s playmaking ability, however, it’s hard to envision him playing anything other than wide receiver.

As of right now, LSU is certainly in the hunt. Several other big-name suitors are also in pursuit. If LSU lands Hilton, losing Pazon would not sting as much. Then again, perhaps LSU only plans to sign one of Hilton and Pazon because the Tigers already landed the ultra talented JoJo Earle. The 5-foot-9, 170-pound lightning bolt from Aledo (Texas) High School is one of the nation’s most prolific slot wide receivers and affords LSU to be selective with it’s remaining scholarship allotment.

Despite what LSU may or may not do, there’s no question that Pazon possesses the talent to make an impact in Baton Rouge. Here’s a look at Pazon’s junior film.

LSU can bring in a handful of in-state prospects that truly change the dynamics of the skill position talent for coach Ed Orgerson and his staff. Considering LSU’s current roster and what it will look like during the course of the next few seasons, it’s impressive to note how much skill position talent currently resides in Louisiana for the class of 2021.

LSU closing out with at least two of these four recruits will be very important. Remember, not only are these talented high school football players living in Louisiana, but these prospects could line up against the purple and gold if they do not sign with the Tigers. High Stakes recruiting indeed.